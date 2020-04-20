Otherworld Theatre Announces Immersive Online Event VALHA11A

Otherworld Theatre Company's resident Live-Action Roleplay (LARP) game production company: Moonrise LARP Games has announced it's very first virtual larp: VALHA11A. VALHA11A is a science-fiction story that takes place in the world of space vikings. Players create their own characters, choose their spaceship, complete missions with their fellow crew members, and become a part of the story.

The game of VALHA11A takes place every Wednesday evening, via Zoom video conferencing between April 29, 2020 through May 27, 2020 from 7pm until 10pm CST with a free training and introduction session on April 22, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm CST. Tickets are $35 per episode or $150 for the entire campaign. Full information and tickets can be found at valha11alarp.com

Moonrise LARP Games has had success with it's in-person LARP events over the years, attracting players from around the world. From the magical Albion: School of Sorcery, the gothic horror of Dark Labyrinth, and the long-running high-fantasy game Chronicles of the Realm, Moonrise LARP Games has taken pride in treating its patrons to unforgettable and personalized moments, casts of professional actors portraying non-player characters, and highly immersive stories. Despite moving to the less-personal medium of digital video conferencing, the company's approach to building the world of VALHA11A hasn't changed.

Game Master and Founder, Tiffany Keane Schaefer states; "I am proud of the innovative work my team is doing to combine technology, experience, and immersive storytelling. I am excited to offer an adventure from home to our patrons who have been stuck inside with no creative outlet."

VALHA11A features an (inter)stellar ensemble of actors playing the Captains, Artificially Intelligent Computers, and fellow crew of VALHA11A's ships including Aiyanna Wade, Katy Crow, Gaby Martineau, Bill Gordon, Rachel Spatz, Kellen Marie Robinson, Coco Kasperowicz, Amanda Rose Hartley Villarreal, Brian Bush, Bella Poynton, Bree Patterson, Olivia Sieck, Katie Ruppert, & Lana Whittington-Whigham

In VALHA11A, you are a Viken - an ancient race known for advanced sailing and navigational skills among the stars. You grew up at the rusty claustrophobic Freya Space Station, training for the day when it would be your turn to traverse the stars and make your way home. Now, it is time. You must complete The Grand Rite - the sacred tradition of the Viken people to traverse the Midgar Sector from the Freya Space Station to VALHA11A - a colossal construct that serves as the shining capitol and center of diplomacy and commerce of the nine sectors, and where High King Harald leads his people to glory. But only the worthy make it to VALHA11A.

VALHA11A takes place online April 29, 2020 through May 27, 2020 from 7pm until 10pm CST with a free training and introduction session on April 22, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm CST. Tickets are $35 per episode or $150 for the entire campaign. Full information and tickets can be found at valha11alarp.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You