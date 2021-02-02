Oil Lamp Theater Announces WITH HEART: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE 

Executive Director Jay Pastucha and Associate Artistic Director Stephen Smith has announced a new, original production for Valentine's Day. With Heart celebrates the holiday with the cast members personal stories of love interwoven with theatrical text, poetry and song.

Live Streamed February 12 at 7:30 pm and available on-demand February 13, 14 and 15.

With Heart: A Celebration of Love will remedy the winter blues and warm your spirit just in time for Valentine's Day. 7 actors explore the intricacies of love and all its facets by intertwining stories, text, and songs.

This collaborative show will awaken your heart using personal discoveries and familiar pieces from Shakespeare, famous poets, Broadway, and musical artists such as Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder. Open your favorite box of Valentine's candy, pour your favorite beverage, and snuggle up with your loved ones, your dog, or that box of candy. Celebrate the holiday the right way, with heart.

Learn more at oillamptheater.org.