Oil Lamp Theater Announces New Artistic Director

Oil Lamp Theater has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mazur Levin as its Artistic Director. A veteran of the "North Shore's Hidden Gem" since 2012, Mazur Levin brings a fresh yet experienced perspective to Oil Lamp's evolving artistic mission. A staple of the Glenview community since 2012, the 60-seat Oil Lamp Theater produces six shows a season, with a strong emphasis on exploring the themes of love and relationships.

"I am tremendously excited to be stepping into the role of Artistic Director," said Mazur Levin. "I have worked at many theaters, and what struck me about working at Oil Lamp right from the beginning was its commitment to creating a warm and inviting theatrical experience, not only for the patrons, but the artists as well."

Mazur Levin is no stranger to Oil Lamp. She acted in the very first production of the theater when it settled down in Glenview. Her directing credits include Now & Then, Bad Dates, Beau Jest, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (2017 & 2020), Motherhood Out Loud, and two seasons of On the Road-Oil Lamp's touring series. Now she will lead the artistic team in selecting works for its six-show season, as well as strengthening and evolving the artistic identity of Oil Lamp Theater.

"It's funny, while we haven't known each other for more than a few years, it has felt like we've known each other most of our lives," said Jay Pastucha, Oil Lamp Theater's Executive Director. "I believe that feeling stems from the trust I have in her, the confidence I have in her artistic vision, and the passion she has for Oil Lamp Theater."

A Chicago actor herself, Mazur Levin has performed all over the Midwest as well as the East Coast. She holds degrees in theater from Miami University (B.F.A. and B.A.) and Loyola University Chicago (M.Ed.).

When discussing her vision for the future, Mazur Levin was quick to reference Oil Lamp Theater's unique aesthetic and intimate atmosphere.

"I love walking into our space and providing an excellent artistic experience for both the theater goer and the artist," she said. "As Artistic Director, I plan to take my years of experience here to meld the past with the future. I am committed to providing a season that not only entertains, but tells stories with, about, and from a variety of viewpoints. We want our audiences to think, engage, and feel in a shared theatrical experience."

Oil Lamp Theater was originally founded in February 2005, and in March 2012, became a non-profit and established residence at a unique and intimate venue in downtown Glenview. The venue seats 60 and provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for over 10,000 patrons per year to enjoy professional theater and entertainment. Between its famed complimentary cookies, delicious drinks at our bar, inviting and comfortable lobby, and top-tier productions, an evening at Oil Lamp Theater proves this venue is where theater feels like home.