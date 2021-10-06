Offshore to Host Two Haunting Nights Of Fun During Halloween Season

Happy haunting. Offshore, the world's largest rooftop deck and one of Chicago's most popular destinations located on the third floor of Navy Pier, 1000 East Grand Ave, will host two Halloween themed events throughout October to get Chicagoans spooked. The two inclusive events will include a themed Paint and Sip party with local studio Pinot's Palette on Wednesday, October 20, along with a Halloween Costume Party for those looking to slay on Saturday, October 30. Tickets to both events are limited, and available now for purchase.

First-time painters and experienced artists are invited to join Offshore as they partner with Pinot's Palette for a spooky painting party on Wednesday, October 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Patrons will be led through a Halloween-inspired skyline painting led by a local artist from Pinot's Palette. Tickets for the paint and sip event, each $68, include two glasses of house red, white, or rose wine, along with paint supplies, a blank canvas and aprons. Additional drinks will also be available for purchase during the event. The evening will take place indoors on the rooftop in Offshore's airy glass atrium, which includes collapsible floor to ceiling windows that give a great indoor/outdoor atmosphere. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by clicking here.

Best buds and boos 21+ are also invited to Offshore's Halloween Party on Saturday, October 30 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $95 each, and include access to a premium four-hour bar, along with decadent passed bites. Throughout the night, there will also be a costume contest with over $2,000 of prizes and a complimentary hotel stay at Sable at Navy Pier for the first-place winner who killed the competition, along with plenty music, dancing and more. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Please note, tickets to both events are non-refundable, and masks are required upon entry, exit, and movement around the space. For more information, please visit the Offshore website at www.drinkoffshore.com or call 312-535-6660. Offshore is easily accessible through Navy Pier. Guests can select Offshore Rooftop from Rideshare App, and be dropped at the North Dock as far east as possible. Please enter Offshore doors on the North Dock at the turnaround point. Private events are available for groups 15-900 for those planning their upcoming holiday events.

