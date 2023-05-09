Oak Park Festival Theatre Casts A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The show runs July 15 - August 19, 2023 at Austin Gardens.

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park's premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, has announced the cast and creative team for its summer show, William Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, opening July 15.

Love. Desire. Transformation. William Shakespeare's timeless fantasy follows three separate but intertwining stories - the Lovers, the Mechanicals, and the Fairies-over the course of a single night. As each thread mingles with the next, the forest becomes an enchanted playground in which affections are misdirected and the limits of love are tested before order is ultimately restored. Experience this joyful production as it was truly meant to be performed...outdoors under the canopy of Oak Park's beautiful Austin Gardens.
The cast includes Aaron Latterell (Theseus/Oberon), Sonia Goldberg (Hippolyta/Titania), Taylor Dalton (Lysander), Rachel Jones (Hermia), Julio Guitierrez (Demetrius), Lucas Prizant (Helena), WIll Wilhelm* (Puck/Egeus), Molly Brennan* (Bottom), Chad Bay (Quince/Fairies), Haven Crawley (Flute/Fairies), and Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Associate Mark Lancaster (Starvling/Fairies), with James Hendley, Juliana Liscio, and Kade Cox understudying.

Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter Andersen directs, with Ian Tierney as Assistant Director. Patrick Starner is production manager, and Katie Moshier* is stage manager. Devin Cameron serves as lighting and media designer, Evan Frank is scenic designer, Daniel Ocanto is sound designer, Janelle Smith is costume designer, Hanna Dains is props designer, Christian Bufford is choreographer, and Andrea Avey serves as dramaturg.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM runs July 15 - August 19, 2023 with previews July 13 and 14 at Austin Gardens (167 Forest Ave., Oak Park) with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 7 p.m. General admission is $38, with senior and student discounts available, and free admission for children under 12 years old. Tickets are available online at oakparkfestival.com.




