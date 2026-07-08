ONE PERFECT PERSON Musical to Receive Developmental Reading at the Fine Arts Building in Chicago

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The developing new musical, "One Perfect Person", by Elisabeth Howard and Jeffery Lyle Segal, will be given an invitation only presentation in Chicago on Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 4 p.m. in the Salon Des Artistes, suite 535 in the Fine Arts Building.

"One Perfect Person," inspired by a true story, is about a group of actor friends who come together in the swinging 70's to create a new musical based on their own lives. As they change partners, on and off stage, they learn that we all must love who we love. But they also discover that every choice has a consequence.

The reading will feature some of Chicago's top performers from opera, musical theater and cabaret. Baritone Evan Bravos ("Elmer Gantry" with Opera Santa Barbara), soprano Emily Cox, Randall Johnson ("Black Voices in Cabaret"), cabaret performer Cathy Glickman, David Meulemans ("The John Denver Experience"), and Michael Penick, a dynamic musical theater tenor, round out the cast. Narration will be by Suzanne Petri ( Jeff nominated founding member of Perennial Theatre Chicago, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, and ensemble member of American Blues Theater).

Musical Director will be Howard Pfeifer, who has been a leading pianist, composer, arranger, vocalist and musical director for over 40 years in theater, film, commercials, and cabaret internationally. For audiences of a "certain age," Mr. Pfeifer will always be beloved as the voice of Alvin the Chipmunk.

"One Perfect Person" is the culmination of a 50 year journey for Ms. Howard, who originally conceived the show during the 1970's. In 2024, she brought the show to Mr. Segal to revise, direct and dramaturg for the Writers Bloc Festival of New Plays and Musicals in Chicago, where it was presented under the title "Sextet." Mr. Segal became her co-author of book, music and lyrics in the process.

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