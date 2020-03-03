ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS is Coming to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

One Night in Memphis: the number one tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash performs at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 16, 2020.

"One Night in Memphis" is a rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950's rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. Created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show, "Winter Dance Party" this show has met with the same accolades, sell out shows and audience standing ovations. Be a witness to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring the hits, "Blue Suede Shoes," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Great Balls of Fire," "Whole lotta Shaking Going On," "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Don't Be Cruel," "Hound Dog," and many, many more with acclaimed national talent, all performed live without tracks and guaranteed to get any audience rocking and rolling!

One Night in Memphis: the number one tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash will be at Metropolis on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $50. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

One Night in Memphis is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include An Evening with Ronnie Rice and Guest: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party! (April 3), The Petty Hearts - America's Definitive Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (April 4), The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns (April 17), Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell (April 24), and Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, the Decade Tour (May 9).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You