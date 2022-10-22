Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nuns4Fun Reopens Two Comedies For The Holiday Season

Both shows are written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the international hit, Late Nite Catechism.

Oct. 22, 2022  

Nuns4Fun Reopens Two Comedies For The Holiday Season Nuns4Fun has announced that two of its most successful comedies are returning for this holiday season, and Chicago comedy actress Kathleen Puls Andrade is back on stage at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.

The hit game show, ARE YOU SMARTER THAN YOUR 8TH GRADE NUN?, returns for three weeks only, Nov. 4-20. And the holiday classic, CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT, returns for 6 weeks, Nov. 26 through December 31. Both shows are written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the international hit, Late Nite Catechism.

ARE YOU SMARTER THAN YOUR 8TH GRADE NUN? premiered last summer at the Greenhouse. The play, produced by Nuns4Fun Entertainment, will feature the talents of Vicki Quade, Nancy Greco, and Rose Guccione, sharing the roles of the Emcee and the 8th Grade Nun, who will spin the wheel and land on whatever subject comes up.

On November 26, the comedy, CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT, once again returns to delight audience members with a twist on holiday trivia.

Did Santa babysit the baby Jesus? Why were the Three Wise Men so lost? Do you know what the holiday classic Silent Night first sounded like? The answers to these and other humorous questions are answered in this interactive holiday show.

Vicki Quade will be sharing the role of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien with the talented Chicago actresses Rose Guccione and Kathleen Puls Andrade.

Andrade is a professional actor, improviser, and voiceover coach who appeared in many Nuns4Fun productions before creating her own voice coaching business. She brings a special wonkiness to the role.

Show times for both ARE YOU SMARTER THAN YOUR 8TH GRADE NUN? and CHRISTMAS BINGO are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

LATE NITE CATECHISM remains on the schedule at 5 p.m. Saturdays. All performances are at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Ticket prices are $35, group rates available. For tickets, call the box office at 773-404-7336. Or go online to: https://www.greenhousetheater.org/



