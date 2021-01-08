Nuns4Fun Premieres New Streaming Comedy SAINTS & SINNERS BINGO!

Vicki Quade, co-creator of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, brings to life a new comedy, SAINTS & SINNERS BINGO, the latest in her new series of streaming bingo comedies.

Tickets are $20 and on sale now through Ticketleap.com. Performances will be aired for six weeks, January 14 through February 21. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. This marks the first professional performance of SAINTS & SINNERS BINGO, filmed in Chicago. Quade initially wrote the show to be used for fundraising and was invited to perform it in 2016 for a major fundraiser for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam.

In reviewing the show, KUAM News in Guam called it, "A side-splitting comedy romp." SAINTS & SINNERS BINGO features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller. This performance features Chicago actress Kathleen Puls Andrade. It was recorded in 2020 at the Royal George Theatre in Chicago as part of the Nuns4Fun series called "From the Archives."

The premise is simple. The economy is down, donations have dried up, and someone has to save the parish! So the Archdiocese sends over Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and the head of the new bingo fundraising department. Her clever idea: a calendar of famous saints and notorious sinners.

So tonight we're going to chose which saints and which sinners should go on the calendar. St. Valentine looks good, Judas is out. And, of course, being part of the archdiocese, Mrs. O'Brien has lots of opinions about the list and catechism in general.

Add to that a box of wacky prizes, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor. You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards! A portion of every ticket sold will go to help fund the retirement needs of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago. To access tickets, go to: nuns4fun-entertainment.ticketleap.com/saints-sinners-bingo. You'll be directed to a link on Vimeo with a special password to view the performance. For more information, go to the website: www.nuns4fun.com.

You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy these shows. But it pays to love bingo! Go ahead.... resurrect your social life in this guaranteed night of divine entertainment! More fun than Sodom and Gomorrah!! So much fun, you'll have to confess it!!!