Northlight To Participate In IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE Radio Play

The play will broadcast live on October 13.

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, announces that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a free livestream theatrical event, an adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' novel It Can't Happen Here. The radio play, produced by Berkeley Rep and featuring David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), will broadcast live on October 13, 2020 at 7pm via YouTube.

"Northlight Theatre is pleased to join with Berkeley Rep and theatre companies across the country to present this radio play and post-show discussion. In addition to providing a source of entertainment, the added intent of the project is to encourage dialogue and motivate citizens to exercise their civic duty and vote. As involved members of our community, our hope is that this play will serve as a reminder of the power of voting in this important election year," comments Executive Director Timothy J. Evans.

Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis' darkly satirical It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. In 2016 Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage adaptation of Lewis' prescient novel, one week after that production ended, the presidential election roiled our nation. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production with the same director and much of the original cast, but this time as a radio play in four episodes, just in time for the 2020 presidential election.

Berkeley Rep's former Artistic Director Tony Taccone and screenwriter Bennett S. Cohen return with the original director, two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson. The trio previously collaborated on It Can't Happen Here when it had its premiere at Berkeley Rep in 2016.

The link to the broadcast and post-show Q & A session is: https://www.berkeleyrep.org/season/2021/itcanthappenhere.asp.

The full cast for It Can't Happen Here includes: Elijah Alexander (General Edgeways/Bishop Prang/Lee Sarason), Danforth Comins (Philip Jessup), Scott Coopwood (Shad Ledue), William Thomas Hodgson (Dr. Fowler Greenhill), Anna Ishida (Mary Jessup Greenhill), David Kelly (Buzz Windrip), Sharon Lockwood (Emma Jessup/Adelaide Tarr Gimmitch), Eddie Lopez (David Greenhill/Mr. Dimick), Alex Lydon (Julian Falck), Tom Nelis (Buck Titus), Greta Oglesby (Lorinda Pike), Charles Shaw Robinson (Frank Tasbrough/Effingham Swan), Gerardo Rodriguez (Karl Pascal), Carolina Sanchez (Sissy Jessup), Mark Kenneth Smaltz (R.C. Crowley/John Pollikop) and David Strathairn (Doremus Jessup) .

Citizens, campaigners, soldiers, workers, radio voices, prisoners, and many others will be played by members of the company and Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You