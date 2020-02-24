Northbrook Art In The Park Returns To The Community May 30

Bringing almost 100 artists together to engage with the community, Northbrook Art in the Park, organized for the first time by Amdur Productions, will take place on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Located within the shady grove of the Village Green Park, this free-entry festival will not only showcase the work of top national juried artists, food trucks, live musical performances, a new interactive art competition, "Battle of the Brushes," kid-friendly activities and more. Guests will have the opportunity to see and shop exceptional artwork in a variety of mediums including paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture and more.

"We are so excited to be producing this show for the very first time," said Amy Amdur, President and CEO of Amdur Productions. "With experience hosting popular shows on the North Shore including Glencoe Festival of Art and Evanston Art and Big Fork, we look forward to engaging with the community further and connecting them with a talented collection of artists."

New this year, attendees are welcome to experience the "Battle of the Brushes," a new activation, where artists from the festival will go head-to-head in a 30-minute live paint-off on stage. Before the competition begins, participating artists will be presented with a secret theme that they must incorporate into their artwork. The artist with the most applause at the end of the competition will be crowned champion.

Attendees of the fest will not only have the chance to shop for new art pieces, but also to meet and engage with the artists to gain a better understanding of their work and hear from them about the different processes, inspirations and more that go into their work. Perfect for families with kids, a youth art tent will also be available with fun activities such as a chalk graffiti wall. Live musical performances will take place under the town's charming, rustic gazebo and local food vendors will be on-site selling delicious treats. Glenbrook North High School will also be hosting their Concert in the Park during the festival on Saturday, May 30 from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.





