Noël Coward's HAY FEVER to Open at City Lit Theater in September

The production opens Sunday, September 4 at 3 pm, following previews August 26 – September 3.

Aug. 16, 2022  
Producer and Artistic Director Terry McCabe will direct Noël Coward's 1924 comedy HAY FEVER as the final production of City Lit Theater's 41st season. It replaces the previously announced AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE, which has been moved to a slot in spring 2023. Both a comedy of manners and a farce, HAY FEVER has been proven to be exceptionally durable in the nearly 100 years since its first production, enjoying many successful revivals in the US, UK and Canada as well as multiple film and TV productions across the globe. The comedy lampoons the poor manners and deficient hospitality of the four members of an eccentric upper class English family, who each without the other three knowing it have invited a guest to spend the weekend at their country estate. The press opening is Sunday, September 4 at 3 pm, following previews August 26 - September 3.

McCabe's cast will include Betsy Pennington Taylor as Judith Bliss, the absent-minded retired actress who is the wife and mother of the bad-mannered hosts; and Stephen Fedo (he/him) as Judith's novelist husband David Bliss. Their children will be played by Travis Shanahan (he/him) as Simon, and Lizzie Williams (she/her) as Sorel. Appearing as the Bliss's guests will be Robert Hunter Bry as Judith's fan Sandy Tyrell, Elizabeth Wigley (she/her) as the vampish Myra Arundel, Melissa Brausch (she/her) as the dim but good-hearted flapper Jackie Coryton, and Gerrit Wilford as diplomat Richard Greatham. marssie* Mencotti will be the housekeeper Clara.
* Lower case marssie is intentional

Tickets are on sale now at www.citylit.org and by phone at 773-293-3682.





