New Performance Added For Lyric Premiere Of FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES

Lyric Opera of Chicago announces that to accommodate extraordinary demand, an additional performance has been added to the schedule of Lyric's forthcoming premiere of Terence Blancard and Kasi Lemmons's Fire Shut Up in My Bones. The opera's new performance is Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7 p.m., and tickets for the added date are on sale now.

The opera, based on the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, is conducted by Daniela Candellari and directed by James Robinson and Camille A. Brown. Fire Shut Up in My Bones stars Will Liverman, an alumnus of Lyric's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, and opens on Thursday, March 24, 2022 for a run of six performances.



For more information, visit lyricopera.org/fire.