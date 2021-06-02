New Musical THE SECRET OF CAMP ELLIOTT To Premiere As 90th Annual Waa-Mu Show

The 90th annual Waa-Mu Show presents THE SECRET OF CAMP ELLIOTT; to be performed virtually June 2021. THE SECRET OF CAMP ELLIOTT a supernatural mystery musical following three friends at summer camp in 1977, will run as a filmed production June 9 - 20, 2021.

The Waa-Mu Show, now in its 90th year, is written, composed, choreographed, and co-produced by more than 100 Northwestern University students. The Waa-Mu 2021 co-chairs are senior undergraduate students Jessica Nekritz, Annie Beaubien, and Pallas Guttierez. Spearheading the writing process are writing coordinators Sarah Geltz, Brandon Acosta, Alex Manaa and Bennett Peterson.

The outdoors, some friendly competition, and... a conspiracy? In the Summer of 1977, three best friends arrive for their first summer of fun at Camp Elliott, where all the campers are divided into two teams which will go head-to-head in a series of challenges in order to win Camp Elliott's annual competition. Throughout the Summer, these campers seek out victory, love, and liberation, but they soon discover that not everything is as it seems. When camp becomes the location for some very mysterious and seemingly supernatural events, they must put aside their differences in order to unveil THE SECRET OF CAMP ELLIOTT!

The show, which is in its 90th year, will be a fully orchestrated, filmed musical, with actors recording videos separately from home and around campus. Tickets went on sale March 1st and are $20 for general admission, free for full-time NU students and $10 for non-NU students.

"I think what has made Waa-Mu always feel like home for me is its longevity and the community that stems from the show on every level," said co-chair Jessica Nekritz. "This year, as everything feels different, I feel so lucky to still get to cultivate the Waa-Mu family and create an incredible new kind of show in this amazing organization's 90th year!"



"I've been involved in Waa-Mu in various capacities for the entire time I've been at Northwestern, and it has exposed me to such incredible experiences and opportunities that I would never have had in another organization," said writing coordinator Brandon Acosta. "I have learned so much about myself and about writing, and made some incredible friendships along the way."

"I saw my first Waa-Mu show when I was in 8th grade and I've been in love with the organization ever since," said co-chair Annie Beaubien. "I feel so lucky to be a part of a group that has brought new work to life in such incredible ways for so many years. I'm so excited to continue to grow Waa-Mu through its 90th year and to produce some amazing theatre in the process!"

The Waa-Mu Show began in 1929 when the Women's Athletic Association (W.A.A.) joined forces with the Men's Union (M.U.) in a performance of original, student-written material. The show was traditionally a musical revue, consisting of Northwestern-inspired vignettes tied together by a theme. However, over the last decade, the Waa-Mu Show has evolved into an original full-length musical with book, lyrics and orchestration by students.

Past cast members include Walter Kerr in the 1930s; Claude Akins, Sheldon Harnick, Cloris Leachman, Paul Lynde, Charlotte Rae and Tony Randall in the 1940s; Warren Beatty, Penny Fuller and Garry Marshall in the 1950s; Karen Black, Frank Galati, Ann-Margret and Tony Roberts in the 1960s; Laura Innes and Shelley Long in the 1970s; Gregg Edelman, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Mullally in the 1980s; Zach Braff, Brian d'Arcy James, Heather Headley, Jason Moore and Kate Shindle in the 1990s; and more recently, Jenny Powers.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit The Waa-Mu Show website.