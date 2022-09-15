Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Navy Pier Expands Inclusivity Through Sign Language Interpreters And Audio Description Debut At Chicago Live!

ASL interpreters & audio description will take place live during free two-day festival.

Sep. 15, 2022  
Navy Pier, Chicago's iconic cultural destination, will have American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and audio description during Chicago Live! from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

More than 60 of the city's top marquee names-a third of which are participating for the first time-will give back-to-back 20-minute performances during the annual two-day performance festival. Both the Lake Stage and the East Stage will feature ASL interpreters to further expand a core value of inclusivity at Navy Pier and Chicago Live! The East Stage will also be audio described during all the performances in that location.

"As an organization that strives to embody a bold vision to serve as a cultural hub connecting artists from across Chicago's creative community with one other and new audiences, we are excited to provide free audio description to enhance the Chicago Live! experience," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. "We embrace new opportunities for the People's Pier to live up to our moniker, ensuring that Chicago's premier landmark destination is accessible to guests of all backgrounds and abilities."

To access the live audio description, follow @AudioDescribedChicagoLive on Instagram. This will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Attendees in person must use their personal devices to access audio description.

Click here for the complete Chicago Live! schedule and a stage map.

Note: All artists and dates are subject to change. Navy Pier will not provide listening devices during the performances.

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and typically welcoming nearly 9 million annual guests. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016 with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2021, Navy Pier continued to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts-including Sable, a 223-room Hilton hotel, new restaurants and partnerships, and thrilling additions to Pier Park. The Pier is also proud to continue providing free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, in support of the organization's post-pandemic revival and free public programming. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

