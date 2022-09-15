Navy Pier Expands Inclusivity Through Sign Language Interpreters And Audio Description Debut At Chicago Live!

Navy Pier, Chicago's iconic cultural destination, will have American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and audio description during Chicago Live! from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

More than 60 of the city's top marquee names-a third of which are participating for the first time-will give back-to-back 20-minute performances during the annual two-day performance festival. Both the Lake Stage and the East Stage will feature ASL interpreters to further expand a core value of inclusivity at Navy Pier and Chicago Live! The East Stage will also be audio described during all the performances in that location.

"As an organization that strives to embody a bold vision to serve as a cultural hub connecting artists from across Chicago's creative community with one other and new audiences, we are excited to provide free audio description to enhance the Chicago Live! experience," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. "We embrace new opportunities for the People's Pier to live up to our moniker, ensuring that Chicago's premier landmark destination is accessible to guests of all backgrounds and abilities."

To access the live audio description, follow @AudioDescribedChicagoLive on Instagram. This will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Attendees in person must use their personal devices to access audio description.

Click here for the complete Chicago Live! schedule and a stage map.

Note: All artists and dates are subject to change. Navy Pier will not provide listening devices during the performances.

