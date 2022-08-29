Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Navy Pier Celebrates End Of Summer With Family-Friendly Events Labor Day Weekend

From Live on the Lake!, Sunset Yoga to Water Flicks, there is no shortage of exciting activities to conclude the summer at Navy Pier.

Aug. 29, 2022 Â 
Navy Pier is celebrating the end of summer with an array of events including arts, entertainment, fitness and family events-not to mention a final spectacular fireworks display happening Labor Day Weekend. From Live on the Lake!, Sunset Yoga to Water Flicks, there is no shortage of exciting activities to conclude the summer at Navy Pier.

See full summer programming schedule below.

Media will no longer be allowed to park on Trolley Road. All media parking can be accessed along the curve outside of the People's Energy Welcome Pavilion located within Polk Bros Park. Click here for updated map - media parking area marked in red.

Pier Fitness: Rush Hour Workouts (6:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30) and Sunset Yoga (7:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30) - Guests can nourish their heart and soul through cardio workouts and yoga training led by professional fitness instructors at the Polk Bros Performance Lawn City Stage.

Wave Wall Wax (5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3) - Guests can get their groove on with some of Chicago's most popular DJs spinning mixes live at the Wave Wall Platform.

Summer Fireworks (9:00-9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and 10:00-10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3) - Marvel over Navy Pier's final summer fireworks display accompanied by special themed playlists for all to enjoy.

Live on the Lake! (2:00-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 and 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4) - Navy Pier's summer weekend music series features live performances by accomplished Chicago-area bands and national acts in the Navy Pier Beer Garden. The series is famous for its eclectic mix of musical styles from rock to reggae.

Bitter Jester Music Festival (1:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5) - The 16th annual summer-long Bitter Jester Music Festival will round up its "Best Of" bands for a six-hour concert at the Navy Pier Beer Garden on Labor Day. Half the members of any competing band must be under age 21. Prizes for the winning bands include paid, professional gigs.




