This virtual presentation is a modern, cross-cultural interpretation of the epic Ramayana.

To celebrate the Indian holiday of Diwali, the National Indo-American Museum presents The Story of Ram 2020, a virtual performance by Mandala South Asian Performing Arts and collaborating guest artists in four sequential episodes December 1-4, with the entire story December 5.

This virtual presentation is a modern, cross-cultural interpretation of the epic Ramayana, incorporating dance theatre and music traditions from throughout South and Southeast Asia. The mythology traces the journey of Ram, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshman exiled in the forest, at odds with the brilliant king Ravana. This epic narrative has seen myriad interpretations throughout the centuries while making its way around the globe.

Joining Mandala for this presentation are artists from outside Chicago, who will contribute different parts of The Story of Ram narrative via video of their performances for the four episodes and final complete presentation. Artists represent the Indian states of Manipur and Kerala; the countries of Bali, Thailand, and Sri Lanka; and the classic Indian dance forms of Kathak, Mohiniyattam, and Bharata Natyam.

Tickets are $25 for the series, available at niam.org/event/story-ram-2020/.

Ticket buyers will receive daily unique links via email to view each sequential episode,

which they can access for up to 10 days after each episode's premiere date.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You