Nan Giordano and Ray Leeper Team up for First Ever Virtual Jazz Dance Experience

Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) Artistic Director Nan Giordano and LA-based choreographer Ray Leeper team up for the first ever virtual jazz dance experience on Zoom 2 - 3 p.m. (CT), on Gus Giordano Day, Saturday, April 25. Active participants and observers alike are welcome.

The experience begins with a welcome by Giordano and Leeper, followed by 20-minute combo sessions conducted by Giordano from Chicago, and Leeper from LA. A 10-minute wrap-up by Leeper and Giordano will complete the experience. Choreography will be at the intermediate level and dancers are asked to warm up on their own prior to the session.

Suggested donation is $15, but dancers are encouraged to pay-what-you-can. All proceeds will benefit the operations and programming of Giordano Dance Chicago: America's Original Jazz Dance Company. Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eheEfWbDTcaKCa1FKsVUqw. Visit GDC on Facebook and Instagram for additional information.

In 1985 the Governor of Illinois designated April 25 as Gus Giordano Day in recognition of Gus' cultural contributions in Illinois. Since then, GDC has celebrated every April 25 as "Gus Giordano Day." Ray Leeper's connection with GDC began many years ago when GDC company founder Gus Giordano, pulled the tween-aged Ray up on stage during a workshop at a dance convention. Since then Leeper has choreographed two full-company works for GDC as well as music videos and live performances including recording artists Cher, Elton John and Snoop Dogg. Television credits include "So You Think You Can Dance," "X-Factor UK," "America's Got Talent" and "The Big Bang Theory." Nan Giordano has served as artistic director of GDC for more than 34 years and has taught master classes across the nation and around the world. She currently serves on the International Ballet Competition, National Honorary Committee and the Advisory Board for Dance Magazine. Honors include being selected by Chicago Tribune as a 2018 Chicagoan of the Year and the Grace Wakefield Lifetime Achievement Award by Star Dance Alliance.

Giordano Dance Chicago, America's original jazz dance company, now in its 57th year, is one of the longest running professional dance companies in America and one of few dance companies in the U.S. to have achieved this milestone. Currently under the leadership of Artistic Director Nan Giordano and Executive Director Michael McStraw, the company's innovative outreach program, "Jazz Dance/Science & Health," reaches more than 450 CPS students in four underserved CPS schools annually, and the Nan Giordano Certification Program offers certification world-wide to professional dance educators in the proprietary and foundational Giordano Technique, created by Gus Giordano. GDC's administrative office is located at 1754 N. Clark Street. For more information about GDC and its programs, call 312.922.1332 or visit giordanodance.org.





