NADA Announces First Edition Of The Chicago Invitational

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the first edition of the Chicago Invitational. The new contemporary art fair will take place at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel from Wednesday, September 18 through Saturday, September 21, 2019, coinciding with EXPO Chicago.



Historically, Chicago has been a hotbed of artist-run galleries and alternative spaces, said Heather Hubbs, NADA Executive Director and former Chicago-based art professional. The city then and now embodies the experimental spirit of NADA, and we look forward to connecting our exhibitors with this audience."



The fair will take place throughout the iconic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, with a curated selection of galleries in the hotel's historic Stagg Court and Tank spaces, and a takeover of 13 hotel rooms on the fourth floor. The iconic hotel is located across from Chicago cultural landmarks the Millennium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago.



I'm very excited for the Chicago Invitational, NADA's new and re-imagined art fair at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. This important expansion to Chicago, in an ideal venue, will continue our mission to support artists and arts organizations internationally, said Rachel Uffner, NADA Board President and owner of Rachel Uffner Gallery. The Invitational will also allow us to cultivate existing relationships in the region while developing new ones. We are already feeling incredible support from Chicago's cultural and arts community and are looking forward to seeing everyone in September.



The inaugural edition of the Chicago Invitational further exemplifies NADA's expanded commitment to year-round programming and producing alternatives for galleries to exhibit artwork in a new setting. NADA recently held the New York Gallery Open, a new initiative designed to bring visitors and collectors to over 50 art spaces across New York City for public tours, talks, and performances, and NADA House, the organization's second off-site exhibition on Governors Island, which will be on view from May through August 2019.



As EXPO CHICAGO approaches its eighth edition, we welcome the addition of the Chicago Invitational presented by NADA, which will serve as a complement to a full week of exhibition alignments, openings, and events for international arts patrons to explore, said Tony Karman, President | Director of EXPO CHICAGO. NADA's critically acclaimed fairs and year-round programming in support of its members remains extremely important in these ever-changing times, and I am confident that their first Chicago edition will be successful.

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit 501c(6) collective of professionals working with contemporary art. Its mission is to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration within the arts field and to develop a stronger sense of community among its constituency. Through support and encouragement, NADA facilitates strong and meaningful relationships between its members working with new contemporary and emerging art. In addition NADA hosts annual art events in Miami, New York, and Chicago, including NADA Miami, the New York Gallery Open, NADA House, and the Chicago Invitational.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You