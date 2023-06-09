Music Theater Works Reveals Cast and Creatives For THE PRODUCERS

Music Theater Works, currently presenting its second production in the 2023 season, Pippin, through June 25, has announced the cast and creative team for its third production in the 2023 season, THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, August 10 - 20.

The twelve time Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, directed by L. Walter Stearns, choreographed by Darryl K. Clark, assistant choreographed by Nick Johnson and music directed by Eugene Dizon. The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Launching in 1981 with H.M.S. Pinafore at Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, Music Theater Works’ 39th season continues with its 150th production, the multi-Tony Award-winning, THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical. If Bialystock and Bloom come to you with a sure thing, run the other way! A big, bawdy and brilliant Broadway show based on Mel Brooks’ classic film, THE PRODUCERS sets the standard for giant production numbers and modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. This musical which debuted in 2001 became the record holder for the most Tony Awards ever received by a single production with 12 awards, including Best Musical.

The cast of The Producers includes Thomas M. Shea (Max Bialystock); David Geinosky (Leo Bloom); Kelsey MacDonald (Ulla); Sam Nachison (Frank Liebkind); Steve McDonagh (Roger de Bris) and Eustace J. WIlliams (Carmen Ghia).

The Producers ensemble includes Andrew John Baker (ensemble); David Blakeman (ensemble/Franz & Roger DeBris U/S); Anna Brown (ensemble); Jack Bowes (ensemble/Leo U/S); Alexander Christie (ensemble); Renée Dwyer (ensemble); Erol Ibrahimovic (ensemble); Lacey Jack (ensemble); Nick Johnson (ensemble); Katie Kotila (ensemble); Rachel Livingston (ensemble); Kelly Lohrenz (ensemble); Ethan Lupp (ensemble); Justin Payton Nelson (ensemble/Carmen Ghia U/S); Caitlyn Porayko (ensemble); Palash Ranjit (ensemble); Melody Rowland (ensemble), Karylin Veres (ensemble/Ulla U/S) and Alex Villasenor (ensemble).

The Producers creative team is L. Walter Stearns (director); Darryl K. Clark (choreographer); Eugene Dizon (music director); Nick Johnson (assistant choreographer); Anita Silvert (dramaturg); Nick Sandys (fight choreographer); Allison Gonzales (stage manager); Anna Vu (assistant stage manager); Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (scenic designer); Noah Elman (props designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (costume designer); Kristen Brinati (assistant costume designer); Keith Ryan (hair, wig, and makeup designer); Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (me/lighting programmer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Will Hughes (scenic shop technical director), Jennifer King Russell (company manager) and Chris Chase (production manager).