Music Theater Works Reveals Cast and Creative Team For BRIGADOON

Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for its fourth production in the 2023 season, Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, October 19 – November 12.

Brigadoon’s book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, directed by Sasha Gerritson, assistant directed and choreographed by Clayton Cross and music directed by Michael McBride. The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

The mythical village Brigadoon, in the misty Scottish Highlands, appears for a single day every hundred years. When two American tourists, Tommy and Jeff, get lost and stumble on the village on this magical day, Tommy falls in love with one of its residents and must decide whether to return to the world he knows or stay in Brigadoon - forever. The classic musical, Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon, is a romantic classic that inspired the MGM movie and countless productions around the world with its score that features Broadway songs that have become standards including “Almost like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend to Me” and “Heather on the Hill.”

The cast of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon includes Sarah Obert (Fiona MacLaren, she/her); Conor Jordan (Tommy Albright, he/him); Zachary Linnert (Jeff Douglas); Will Leonard (Harry Beaton/Tommy U/S, he/him); Alex Honzen (Andrew MacLaren/ensemble, he/him); Susannah Elizabeth Harvey (Jean MacLaren, she/her); Madison Kauffman (Meg Brockie, she/her); Timothy Wolf (Mr. Lundie, he/him); Luke Nowakowski (Charlie Dalrymple, any pronouns); Adam Raso (Angus MacGuffie/Sandy Dean/ensemble, he/him); Isa Ramirez (Maggie Anderson/ensemble); Bob Sanders (Archie Beaton, he/him); Jimmy Hogan (Frank/Harry U/S, he/him); Delaney Good (Jane/Fiona U/S, she/her)and Stan Austin (Stuart Dalrymple/ensemble, he/him).

Brigadoon’s ensemble includes, in alphabetical order, Anna Marie Abbate (ensemble/Kate & Jean/Meg U/S, she/her); Theresa Eagan (ensemble, she/her); Emma Jean Eastland (ensemble, she/her); Chad Gearig-Howe(ensemble/Jeff and Frank U/S, he/him); Dee Kimpel (ensemble, she/her); Colin McGonagle (ensemble/Charlie U/S, he/him/they/them); Olivia Russell (ensemble, they/them); and Alex Villasenor (ensemble/featured dancer, he/him) with Renee Dwyer (Maggie and Kate U/S, she/her).

Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon’s creative team is Sasha Gerritson (director, she/her); Clayton Cross (assistant director and choreographer, he/him); Michael McBride (music director, he/him); Elena Patterson (intimacy choreographer, she/her); Will Hughes (scene shop technical director, he/him); Jennifer King Russell (company manager, she/her) and Chris Chase (production manager, he/him).

Additional cast and creative team members to be announced.