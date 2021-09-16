Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Theater Works Presents RAGTIME Comes To North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

Performances run from October 29, 2021 through November 7, 2021.

Sep. 16, 2021  

Music Theater Works will present "Ragtime" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from October 29, 2021 through November 7, 2021 being the third production of the 2021 Season.

Music Theater Works brings this 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical with its rich, award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens - the lyricist and composer duo behind Once on This Island and Seussical to its stage. "Ragtime," based on the E. L. Doctorow, tells the unforgettable story of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a young, daring Harlem musician living during the early years of the 20th century.

Showcasing the great struggle that accompanies the American Dream and featuring some of the most well-known figures of the time, Ragtime tells the tale of three different individuals who desire a brighter future but must unite to achieve their goals.


