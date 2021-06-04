Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Theater Works Presents LEGENDS OF THE 50s AND 60s: GREATEST HITS

Featuring songs by Buddy Holly, Doris Day, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Temptations, Elvis, and many others.

Jun. 4, 2021  
Music Theater Works Presents LEGENDS OF THE 50s AND 60s: GREATEST HITS

Music Theater Works presents Legends Of The 50s And 60s: Greatest Hits at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 18, 2021 through June 27, 2021 as the first production of the 2021 season.

Join Music Theater Works for an evening filled with beloved hits from the 50s and 60s. This flashback performance features the songs made famous by iconic names like Buddy Holly, Doris Day, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Temptations, Elvis, and many others.

This concert is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and help you remember your favorite memories from the past and introduce these hits to a new generation.
This is an outdoor, socially-distanced performance.

Learn more at MusicTheaterWorks.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • JELL-O SHOT Will Be Performed at National Theatret in September
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • FULL SPREAD Will Be Presented By National Theatret in August
  • THE SEPTEMBER WHEN Will Be Performed at Norway Opera in October