Music Theater Works presents Legends Of The 50s And 60s: Greatest Hits at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 18, 2021 through June 27, 2021 as the first production of the 2021 season.

Join Music Theater Works for an evening filled with beloved hits from the 50s and 60s. This flashback performance features the songs made famous by iconic names like Buddy Holly, Doris Day, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Temptations, Elvis, and many others.

This concert is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and help you remember your favorite memories from the past and introduce these hits to a new generation.

This is an outdoor, socially-distanced performance.

Learn more at MusicTheaterWorks.com.