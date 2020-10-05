Music Theater Works Announces Updated 2021 Season

Productions include MAMMA MIA!, RAGTIME and more.

Music Theater Works has announced the updates to its current production season. The 2021 season is to be performed at its new home at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. The updated lineup includes, in chronological order: Legends of the 50s and 60s: Greatest Hits, June 18 - 27, 2021; Mamma Mia!, August 19 - 29, 2021; Ragtime, October 28 - November 7, 2021 and Billy Elliot the Musical, December 23, 2021 - January 2, 2022. New subscriptions are available starting January 1, 2021. Single tickets on sale in April 2021. Additional information for each production is listed below and more information may be found at MusicTheaterWorks.com.

"The global pandemic has affected so many arts organizations in countless ways including the cancelling of live performances in theatres for almost six months. Our performance line up reflects our hopes that we will be able to gather again in 2021," said Music Theater Works Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. "If necessary, Music Theatre Works will continue to update the schedule as necessary and appreciates all those who have been so generous in understanding this situation and their continued support. We also look forward to the season at our new performance home, working with a slate of incredible artists and, of course, seeing audiences inside a theatre in 2021 for these great productions."

The updated 2021 season, as of October 1, includes:

Legends of the 50s and 60s: Greatest Hits

June 18 - 27, 2021

Co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A Dougan

Co-Directed by Martin L Woods

Join Music Theater Works for an evening filled with beloved hits from the 50s and 60s. This flashback performance features the songs made famous by iconic names like Buddy Holly, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, The Temptations, and many others. This concert is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, helping audiences remember some favorite music memories from the past and introducing these artists and hits to a new generation.

Mamma Mia!

August 19 - 29, 2021

Book by Catherine Johnson

Music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

Directed by Justin Brill

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

Choreographed by Shanna VanDewerker

Assistant Directed/Choreography by Emma Parssi

Audiences have been "having the time of their lives" with this musical since 1999. Mamma Mia! is about bride-to-be Sophie's desire to have her father walk her down the aisle, but she must uncover who he is first. With a story consisting of an unsuspecting mother, two best friends and the magic of ABBA's timeless songs, audiences will experience an evening filled with love, laughter and friendship.

Ragtime

October 28 - November 7, 2021

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Stacey Flaster

Assistant Directed by Audrey Billings-Stone

Music Directed by Roger L. Bingaman

Choreographer Jon Martinez

Music Theater Works brings this 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical with its rich, award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens - the lyricist and composer duo behind Once on This Island and Seussical to its stage. Ragtime, based on the E. L. Doctorow, tells the unforgettable story of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a young, daring Harlem musician living during the early years of the 20th century. Showcasing the great struggle that accompanies the American Dream and featuring some of the most well-known figures of the time, Ragtime tells the tale of three different individuals who desire a brighter future but must unite to achieve their goals.

Billy Elliot the Musical

December 23, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Music by Sir Elton John

Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A Dougan

Assistant Directed by Jos N. Banks

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

Choreographed by Clayton Cross

Assistant Choreographed by Ariel Etena Triunfo

Boasting a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for Best Musical, Billy Elliot is based on the 2000 international smash-hit film and features a score by music legend Sir Elton John. Billy Elliot is an inspirational story about the power of being true to you, the unity of family, and the coming together of a community united by the 1984 UK miners' strike. From the bleak, muggy streets of northern England to the bright stage lights of a London stage and a brighter tomorrow, Billy Elliot tells the story of a boy's desire to express himself through dance and is the inspirational story about the power of being true to yourself, the unity of family and the coming together of a community during the UK miners' strike in 1984.

