Music Theater Works Announces Changes to 2020 Season

Music Theater Works has announced its changes to the 2020 schedule under incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan.

After monitoring the effects of COVID-19, Music Theater Works has made the decision to shift its first production of its 2020 Season.

The season will now open with RAGTIME (August 22-30), Richard Rodgers' GREATEST HITS with Hammerstein, Hart and others (October 2-11), and the ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! (December 26-January 3).

BILLY ELLIOT, which was originally slated for their December slot, has now been moved to their 2021 season.

The ticket office is located at 516 4th Street in Wilmette. Season subscription packages are still available. Single tickets go on sale starting July 1st and start as low as $34.

Ages 25 and younger ½ price.

To purchase tickets call 847 920 5360 or order online at MusicTheaterWorks.com

RAGTIME

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

With original orchestration

Press Opening Night: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8 pm

Sunday, August 23 at 2 pm

Wednesday, August 26 at 2 pm

Friday, August 28 at 8 pm

Saturday, August 29 at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, August 30 at 2 pm

Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston

Tony Award-winning musical portrait of early 20th century America.

Richard Rodgers' GREATEST HITS

with Hammerstein, Hart and others

Press Opening: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8 pm

Saturday, October 3 at 8 pm

Sunday, October 4 at 2 pm

Wednesday, October 7 at 2 pm

Thursday, October 8 at 2 pm

Saturday, October 10 at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, October 11 at 2 pm

Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Show-stopping songs from the classic musicals OKLAHOMA!, CAROUSEL, PAL JOEY, SOUTH PACIFIC, BABES IN ARMS and others.

MAMMA MIA!

Music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson

Book by Catherine Johnson

With original orchestration

Press Opening: Saturday, December 26, 2019 at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, December 27 at 2 pm

Wednesday, December 30 at 2 pm

Thursday, December 31 at 8 pm (New Year's Eve)

Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8 pm

Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 pm

Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston

The worldwide musical sensation with songs by ABBA.





