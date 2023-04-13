Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For PIPPIN, June 1 - 25

Music Theater Works, recently launched its 43rd season with the highly recommended Avenue Q, today announces the cast and creative team for its second production in the 2023 season, Pippin in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, June 1 - 25.

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Roger O. Hirson, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, assistant directed by Sasha Gerritson and Patrick Tierney, co-choreographed by Mollyanne Nunn and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli and music directed by Justin Akira Kono. The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, June 1 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. The running time, including the intermission, is currently, including the intermission, 2 hours and 45 minutes. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee, June 10 at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

The unforgettable score of Pippin has shown multiple generations how to forge their own path in the world. Imaginatively presented through multiple revivals of a young person's journey to self, join Music Theater Works' staging among the toys and games that defined childhood. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival with some of the most infectiously memorable music from Broadway by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz.

"All of us at Music Theater Works are excited to share with audiences this Broadway classic where we pay homage to the games and memories of our youth," said Director Kyle A. Dougan. "The North Theatre at the North Shore Center allows us an opportunity to present all the songs of this beloved show and put our own spin on it."

The cast of Pippin includes Sonia Goldberg (Leading Player); Connor Ripperger (Pippin); Kathleen Puls Andrade (Berthe); Thomas M. Shea (Charlemagne); Savannah Sinclair (Fastrada); Andrew Freeland (Lewis); Desiree Gonzalez (Catherine) and Di'Aire Wilson (Theo).

The Pippin ensemble includes, alphabetically, Jenny Couch (ensemble, Catherine U/S); Maddison Denault (ensemble, Leading Player U/S); Ciara Hickey (ensemble); Alex Iacobucci (ensemble); Samira Jasmine (ensemble); Katie Kotila (ensemble, Fastrada U/S); Mollyanne Nunn (ensemble); Jordan "J.Ro" Ordonez (ensemble); Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (ensemble); Quinn Simmons (ensemble, Lewis U/S); Dane Strange (ensemble) and Eustace J. Williams (ensemble, Pippin U/S).

The Pippin understudies and swings are Jenny Rudnick (Berthe U/S); Bob Sanders (Charlemagne U/S) and John Locke (Theo U/S) with Adeera Harris (swing) and Wilson Paul Hicken (swing).

The Pippin creative team currently includes Kyle A. Dougan (director); Patrick Tierney (assistant director); Sasha Gerritson (assistant director/chorus master); Justin Akira Kono (music director); Nathan Lamp (dramaturg); Mollyanne Nunn (co-choreographer); Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (co-choreographer); Allison Gonzales (stage manager); Lily Landoch (assistant stage manager); Shane Cinal (scenic director); Jazmin Medina (costume designer); Kristen Brinati (assistant costume designer); Alice Salazar (hair, wig, and makeup designer); Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (ME/lighting programmer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Will Hughes (scene shop technical director); Ben Lipinski (paint charge); Ethan McIntosh (lighting board), Chris Chase (production manager) and Jennifer King Russell (company manager).

Additional cast and creative team members to be announced at a later date.

Health Safety Procedure:

All guests are recommended to wear face masks during the performance regardless of vaccination status.

ABOUT PRODUCING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR KYLE DOUGAN, DIRECTOR

Kyle Dougan worked as casting associate and events manager for Music Theater Works, and rejoined the company in 2018 as producing artistic director, following a two-year stint in academia. He relocated to Chicago in 1999, after completing his Masters in Musical Theatre at Goldsmiths, University of London, where he produced and directed a workshop of new musicals. He also stage managed a series of new musicals with Perfect Pitch: New Musicals at Trafalgar Studios. In the Chicago area Dougan has directed, associate-directed and assistant-directed shows for Chamber Opera Chicago, Theatre at the Center, Big Noise Theater and The Music Theatre Company. He has served as artistic producer of a series of new musicals with Midwest New Musicals, as executive director of FWD Theatre Project and as co-owner of Style Theatrical Casting, a professional casting company in Chicago.

ABOUT JUSTIN AKIRA KONO, MUSIC DIRECTOR

Justin Akira Kono is a percussionist, pianist, conductor and orchestrator of uncommon range. After studying at DePaul and Northwestern Universities, he started transitioning into leadership and music direction roles. Previously at Music Theater Works, he has music directed Zorro the Musical, Legends of the 50s and 60s and MAMMA MIA! He frequently worked with Porchlight Music Theater and has music directed Spring Awakening, their traveling show Broadway in your Backyard and has played drums for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, Chicago Sings Rock and Roll Broadway and Billy Elliot. Other regional credits include All Shook Up, Freaky Friday (Williams Street Rep) and Kiss Me Kate (The Marriott Theater). He has also music directed at The Chicago College of Performing Arts. He serves as a music director at First Congregational Church in Downers Grove. He is the piano player for the Midwest's premiere ABBA tribute band, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute and plays drums in Piano Man: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 42-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics.

