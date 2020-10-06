Music On StageArtistic Director Frank Roberts To Guest On Radio's It's Showtime With RikkiLee

On October 9, Frank Roberts, Artistic Director of Music On Stage theatre company will be the featured guest for Rikki Lee Travolta's weekly radio show.

On Friday, October 9, 2020 Frank Roberts, Artistic Director of Music On Stage theatre company will be the featured guest for Rikki Lee Travolta's weekly radio program It's Showtime with Rikki Lee at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP. For those outside the listening area, It's Showtime with Rikki Lee can be live streamed at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

Music On Stage is a leading Chicago suburban theatre company founded in 1957. Roberts' association with Music On Stage began in 1993 when he played the role of Marcus Lycus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. After years serving the company as a stage director, stage manager, and set designer, Roberts was officially named Artistic Director and Resident Director in 2013.

For the October 9th interview, Roberts and Travolta are scheduled to discuss Roberts' unique directing style that has led Music On Stage to be one of the top tier theatre companies in the suburban Chicagoland area. Roberts will also give advice to young directors and actors starting out in the business. Additionally, Travolta and Roberts will discuss how the current COVID-19 pandemic has affected live theater as we know it.

The Frank Roberts interview is part of a series of discussions Travolta is having with different professions in the entertainment industry. For the "Grow with a Pro" interview series on It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, Travolta has interviewed every type of entertainment profession from headshot photographers to fight choreographers. Past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee are available as podcasts at: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

Aside from his position as a popular radio host, Travolta has worked throughout the U.S. as both an actor and as a director. He was the first celebrity guest star in Tony n' Tina's Wedding - starting out in Chicago and then branching out to revive ticket sales in productions across the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His film and television credits include The Lurker, Fear Frenzy!, Vampirus, Old Advice from a Dead Friend, Upstaged - the Series, A Christmas Carol, For Your Home, Curb Appeal, and Crime Fiction. He has been hosting It's Showtime with Rikki Lee since 2016.

For additional information on Music On Stage visit www.MusicOnStage.org. Additional information on Travolta is available at www.RikkiLeeTravolta.com.

