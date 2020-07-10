Music Institute's INDOOR VOICES Continues In July

The Music Institute of Chicago's "Indoor Voices," a free series of weekly virtual visits with music luminaries featuring conversation and occasional performance, continues with more artists in July.

Each "Indoor Voices" episode, hosted by the Music Institute's Director of Performance Activities Fiona Queen, takes place on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. and lasts about 30 minutes. Guests in June included Solti Foundation US co-founder Lady Valerie Solti, jazz musicians Joe Locke and Music Institute Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann, and pianist and Music Institute faculty member Abraham Stokman.

The July schedule features:

• July 10: award-winning violist and Music Institute Academy alumnus Matthew Lipman

• July 17: Grammy-winning harmonica player and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones member Howard Levy

• July 24: pianist and Music Institute alumna Inna Faliks

• July 31: Chicago Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Robert Chen

"At the outset of presenting Indoor Voices, I wondered if brief virtual conversations could possibly tell a personal story in this larger than life big picture that encompasses us all," Queen shared. "I was wrong. To show the kaleidoscope of a beautiful artist, all I needed to do was dispel all preconceived notions and insecurities and just sit down and talk. The voice is already there. I see the road ahead and can't wait to engage many, many more of my colleagues, artists, and friends. It's been such a joy and an honor. More to come."

To tune in to free episodes of "Indoor Voices" each week, visit musicinst.org/nch.

All programming is subject to change.

