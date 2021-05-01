Music Box Theatre Will Screen IN THE HEIGHTS Film This Summer

The Music Box Theatre in Chicago will screen the upcoming In The Heights film, thanks to increasing capacity limits coming soon to the city, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Starting May 7, the theater's main auditorium's capacity moves from 50 to 175 people per screening. The smaller venue rules now allow 50% capacity, up to 50 patrons per show, though the Music Box will continue to cap their smaller venue at 18 patrons for ticketed shows to allow for social distancing.

Beginning on June 11, the theatre will kick off a two-week run of In The Heights and the theatre's general manager Ryan Oestreich hopes that it will kick off the summer at the theatre.

"By then, we assume more people will be vaccinated, and it'll be exactly what we need to really get going," he said.

Beginning May 7, the garden screenings will be open to Music Box members only, for free, starting with "Mamma Mia!" (May 7-9) and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (May 10-13).

May 7-13 brings the Music Box's four-film heist movie minifest, featuring Jules Dassin's 1955 "Rififi"; Michael Mann's "Heat"; Steven Soderbergh's 2001 remake of "Ocean's Eleven,″ in a 35-millimeter print; and Steve McQueen's 2018 "Widows."

Stay up to date at musicboxtheatre.com.

