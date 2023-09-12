Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Maddow, Keegan-Michael Key and More to Join Chicago Humanities This Fall

From September 17th to November 16th, Chicago Humanities will host its annual Fall Festival, a dynamic lineup of over fifty events, presented across the city, from Evanston to the Loop to Hyde Park. Featuring conversations with favorite celebrities, panel discussions on today’s most important issues, and mesmerizing musical performances, this year’s festival promises a diverse array of engaging experiences designed to provoke questions and inspire conversations amongst festival goers.



Pop culture fans can seek out intimate conversations with icon Henry Winkler, actress Millie Bobby Brown, or comedians Sarah Cooper, Maria Bamford and Aparna Nancherla. Plus, Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elle Key dish about sketch comedy; Bob Odenkirk brings his daughter Erin home to Chicago to share their new book of children’s stories; and Melissa Newman and Illeana Douglas talk Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, and Connecticut in the movies.



For the politically-inclined, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, and a panel of experts—Caitlin Flanagan, Yascha Mounk, Greg Lukianoff, and Rikki Schlott—discuss various threats to American democracy. Influential writers Naomi Klein, Andy Borowitz, David Brooks, and Roxane Gay offer insights into current events, while FOX News’ Bret Baier looks back on the history of George Washington to help explain the divisions we see across our nation today.



Music fans can come out for special performances by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, the Tyshawn Sorey Trio, and a celebration of Philip Glass’ Etudes. Book lovers won’t want to miss literary giants Zadie Smith, Teju Cole, Walter Isaacson, or Joyce Carol Oates. Foodies are in for a treat with chefs José Andrés and Mark Bittman and Eric Ripert with Christopher Kimball. Those with a design eye will be drawn to Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Ginger Minj, and Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker on renovating the Governor’s Mansion. And as always, Chicago Humanities offers a wide range of thoughtful conversations about some of the biggest issues facing our world, including Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, and the criminal justice system.



“Chicago Humanities is more than a festival, it is an exploration of contemporary ideas, a celebration of arts and culture, and an opportunity to bring together a curious and engaged Chicago community,” says Executive Director Phillip Bahar. “This year’s Fall Festival explores big issues, such as the impact of artificial intelligence and climate change on our society and promises a feast for the mind. Our programs offer unparalleled opportunities to engage with some of today’s most influential authors, artists, and thinkers. Chicago Humanities is committed to fostering meaningful dialogues and celebrating the richness and diversity of human creativity and thought.”

Tickets are on sale to the general public as of September 12 at 10 AM. Go to Click Here for more information and to buy tickets.

