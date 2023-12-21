Mildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers to Star in TimeLine's Chicago Premiere of NOTES FROM THE FIELD

Mildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers will give voice to 18 real-life people caught in America’s school-to-prison pipeline in TimeLine Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Notes from the Field by Anna Deavere Smith. This trio of top Chicago actors is primed to shine a bright light on their stories in this first-person documentary piece by one of our most accomplished contemporary theater artists.

Notes from the Field takes audiences on a powerful and emotional journey through systemic injustices of the American criminal justice system. Smith uses verbatim dialogue pulled from more than 250 real accounts from students, faculty, prisoners, activists, politicians, and victims' families to take aim at America's failed justice system, epidemic of police brutality and ongoing fight for civil rights.

In sum, Smith gives voice to 18 real-life people, including Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Rev. Jamal Harrison Bryant, who eulogized Freddie Gray in Baltimore; Niya Kenny, the high school student who confronted a violent police deputy—all caught on film; activist Bree Newsome, who took the Confederate flag down from the South Carolina State House grounds; and many others. She ends the play with the late Congressman John Lewis, who personifies both a violent time in American history with the civil rights movement, and the promise of what American character is all about.

Director Mikael Burke, hot on the heels of his critically acclaimed stagings of Blues for an Alabama Sky for Remy Bumppo and Tambo & Bones for Refracted Theatre Company, makes his TimeLine debut with Notes from the Field.

TimeLine’s production team includes Eleanor Kahn (Scenic Designer, she/her), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer, she/her), Eric Watkins (Lighting Designer), Ellie Terrell (Properties Designer, she/her), Rasean Davonté Johnson (Projections Designer, he/him), Christie Chiles Twillie (Sound Designer, she/her), DeRon S. Williams (Dramaturg, he/him), Dina Spoerl (Dramaturgical Display Designer, she/her), and Katie Klemme (Stage Manager, she/her). Understudies are Ashli Rene Funches, Stephanie Mattos and Jenese Upton.

Performances are January 31 - March 24, 2024 at TimeLine’s longtime home, 615 W. Wellington Ave., in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood. Press opening is Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets, $35-$67, are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here, or call the TimeLine Box Office, (773) 281-8463 x6.

NOTES FROM THE FIELD: “EVERYONE SHOULD WATCH IT, AT LEAST ONCE”

Originally performed as a one-woman show by creator Anna Deavere Smith, this 2017 Obie Award-winning production was hailed by The Guardian as “captivating political theatre, a devastating document of racial inequality and the most rousing of rallying calls. Everyone should watch it, at least once.” Deeply human, profoundly moving, and full of moments of humor, compassion, and resilience, it’s a masterful work that makes it impossible to look away from the urgent need for change.

Said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers, “Notes from the Field is the latest installment of what Anna Deavere Smith has referred to as her life’s work: a series of plays she calls On the Road: A Search for American Character. It’s a provocation, highlighting on-the-ground difference-makers who, in their own way, are instigators of change, from household names to a few brave Americans who were unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight of history as outspoken voices for change.”

Single tickets to Notes from the Field are $35-$67.

Preview tickets are $35. Single tickets to regular performances are $52 (all evening performances) and $67 (all matinee performances). Student discount is 35% off regular price with valid ID. TimeLine is also a member of TCG’s Blue Star Theatre Program and is offering $25 tickets to U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their spouses and family.

Ticket buyers ages 18-35 may join TimeLine's free MyLine program to obtain access to discounted tickets, special events and more. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are also available.



Notes from the Field will take place at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood.

Previews are Wednesday, January 31 through Friday, February 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 3 at 4 p.m.; Sunday, February 4 at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m. Press Night is Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. (sold out). Regular performances continue through March 24: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Exceptions: No 4 p.m. show Saturday, February 10; and no performances on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. There are two added matinees: Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 14 at 2 p.m.



Post-Show Discussions: A brief, informal post-show discussion hosted by a TimeLine Company Member and featuring the dramaturg and members of the production team on Thursday, February 15; Sunday, February 18; Thursday, March 7; and Wednesday, March 13 (2 p.m. matinee).



Pre-Show Discussions: Starting one hour before the performance, a 25-minute introductory conversation hosted by a TimeLine Company Member and the dramaturg on Thursday, February 22, and Sunday, March 10.



Company Member Discussion: A post-show discussion with the collaborative team of artists who choose TimeLine’s programming and guide the company’s mission on Sunday, February 25.

Sunday Scholars Panel Discussion: A one-hour panel discussion featuring experts on the themes and issues of the play alongside a member of the production team in a moderated discussion, following the performance on Sunday, March 3.

All discussions are free and open to the public. For details, visit timelinetheatre.com.



Mask-wearing is no longer required at TimeLine performances. Exception: One scheduled Distanced Performance for each production. Anyone is welcome to attend the Distanced Performance, but due to very limited capacity, we ask that immunocompromised patrons be given the first chance to reserve.

While masking is no longer required at most performances, TimeLine supports an individual’s choice to mask and will continue to make good quality masks available upon request. Protocols are subject to change based on current public health recommendations; for the most current information, visit timelinetheatre.com/health-and-safety.



Following Notes from the Field, TimeLine’s 2023-24 subscription season finale is another riveting play that links past, present and future, the world premiere of Black Sunday by Dolores Díaz. Developed through TimeLine’s Playwrights Collective and directed by Sandra Marquez, Black Sunday is a startling look at conflicts of climate change, race, and gender in the days leading up to an infamous dust storm in 1930s Texas. Previews start May 8, 2024. Press opening is Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through June 29.

﻿ABOUT TIMELINE THEATRE COMPANY

TimeLine Theatre Company, recipient of the prestigious 2016 MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions, was founded in April 1997 with a mission to present stories inspired by history that connect with today's social and political issues. Currently celebrating its 27th season, TimeLine has presented 90 productions, including 13 world premieres and 41 Chicago premieres, and launched the Living History Education Program and TimeLine South summer arts program, which bring the company's mission to life for students in Chicago Public Schools and beyond. Recipient of the Alford-Axelson Award for Nonprofit Managerial Excellence and the Richard Goodman Strategic Planning Award from the Association for Strategic Planning, TimeLine has received 60 Jeff Awards, including an award for Outstanding Production 11 times.



The company has long been bursting at the seams of its current leased home located at 615 W. Wellington Avenue in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood, where the theatre has been in residence since 1999. The company is currently working to develop its new home, located at 5035 North Broadway in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Plans feature an intimate black box theater seating up to 250 audience members, expanded area for the immersive lobby experiences that are a TimeLine hallmark, new opportunities for education and engagement, room to allow audience members to arrive early and stay late for theatergoing experiences that extend far beyond the stage, and more.



TimeLine is led by Artistic Director PJ Powers, Executive Director Mica Cole, and Board President John Sterling. TimeLine Company members are Tyla Abercrumbie, Will Allan, Nick Bowling, Janet Ulrich Brooks, Behzad Dabu, Charles Andrew Gardner, Lara Goetsch, Juliet Hart, Anish Jethmalani, Mildred Marie Langford, Mechelle Moe, David Parkes, Ron OJ Parson, PJ Powers, and Maren Robinson.

