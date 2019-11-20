Mike Toomey's TV & ME Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Mike Toomey's TV & Me takes a nostalgic look back at classic television at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 3, 2020.

Mike Toomey takes you on a journey back into 60's and 70's TV Land. Mike Toomey's TV & Me is a must see for those of the TV generation. In the show, Mike relates how his childhood television watching has shaped his adult life, while sharing his unique observations about his favorite programs and their characters. This multimedia presentation features over 300 slides and sound bytes plus Toomey's dead-on impersonations of your favorite TV celebrities. The L.A Times calls TV & Me "Hilarious!" and The Chicago Tribune proclaims Mike Toomey "One of the funniest and most talented performers ever to work in Chicago!"

TV & Me will be at Metropolis Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

TV & Me is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include Skip Griparis: Rockin' Comic Impressionist (January 2), An Evening with Andy Woodhull and Friends (January 4), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), and An Evening with Greg Warren and Friends (January 25).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





