Mighty Richland Players Dessert Theater Announces 2021 Season

Mighty Richland Players Dessert Theater has announced its upcoming 2021 season.

Tickets can only be requested by calling the theater at (815) 819-1310 . Show tickets are $20 unless noted. There is a children's rate, a??call for more information on tickets.

Friday & Saturday night performances start at 7:00 p.m. Sunday performances start at 2 p.m.a??Doors open a half hour before show begins.

a??A scrumptious dessert is served at intermission. This year each show will be performed two weekends.

Learn more at http://mightyrichlandplayers.org/2021-anniversary-season.html.

The Birthday Club

Award-winning playwright, Phil Olsen, has chosen our theater to perform his new comedy, "The Birthday Club." This show has already won awards in theatrical competitions, and we are excited to bring it to the stage. This play introduces us to Cheryl's four friends who gather together in her living room every time someone has a birthday. All in different places in their lives, they share the ups and downs, their joys and failures, and the craziness of life's journey. It is a great reminder of how much, underneath it all, we still need each other.

SHOW DATES: April 16, 17, and 18 and April 23, 24, and 25.

Blithe Spirit

COVID-19 shut-downs occurred the week we were to open last year and we are finally bringing the Noel Coward show to the stage. This is a technically difficult show to produce and three hours long with two intermissions, one regular length and one short. The original cast will all be returning and anxious to bring this show to the stage. Synopsis: Skeptical novelist Charles Condomine invites self-proclaimed medium Madame Arcati to his home for a séance, hoping to gather material for a new book. When the hapless psychic accidentally summons the spirit of Condomine's late wife, Elvira, his home and life are quickly turned into a shambles as his wife's ghost torments both himself and his new bride, Ruth.

SHOW DATES: September 24, 25, and 26 and October 1, 2, and 3

a??The Little Red Schoolhouse

Depicting one-room schoolhouse Christmas memories, this show will bring back familiar characters along with some new ones. Did you attend school in a one-room schoolhouse? Come and join in the fun and share reflections of your time there.

SHOW DATES: November 27 and 28 and December 3, 4, and 5