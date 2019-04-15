Midsommer Flight To Perform Free Staged Reading Of CORIOLANUS

Midsommer Flight to present staged reading of CORIOLANUS at Uncommon Ground in Edgewater May 2 and 3 Midsommer Flight, the professional not-for-profit theatre company that has been bringing free Shakespeare to Chicago parks since 2012, will perform a free staged reading of CORIOLANUS on Thursday, May 2 at 7 pm and Friday, May 3 at 8 pm. Both readings will be performed at Uncommon Ground Edgewater, 1401 W. Devon Avenue. Tickets will be free, with reservations available through the Midsommer Flight website.



Shakespeare based his tragedy CORIOLANUS, set during the emergence of the Republic of Rome, on the life of the legendary Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus. Coriolanus was a fearless soldier but a reluctant leader. His ambitious mother attempts to carve him a path to political power, but he struggles to change his nature and do what is required to achieve greatness. In this new city state struggling to find its feet, where the gap between rich and poor is widening every day, Coriolanus must decide who he really is and where his allegiances lie. Shakespeare's last known tragedy, believed to have been written around 1608, it remains relevant for its timeless exploration of social inequality, warfare, and the abuse of political power.



Midsommer Flight ensemble member Julian Stroop will direct a cast including Jeremy Thompson (Caius Martius), Sonia Goldberg (Menenius Agrippa), Dan Flapper (Cominius), Chloe Dzielak (Sicinius Velutus), John Ham (Annius Brutus), Ashley Lynch (Titus Lartius/ Virgilia), Amelia Lorenz (Volumnia), Maureen Yasko (Auffidius/ Valeria), Kelly Schmidt (Citizen 1), Maggie Miller (Citizen 2), LaKecia Harris* (Citizen 3) Asterisk denotes Midsommer Flight ensemble member.

Jeremy Thompson will play Caius Martius (Coriolanus). Click on image to access file. Midsommer Flight will return in July for its eighth summer of free Shakespeare in Chicago parks with THE TEMPEST, to be performed from July 6 - August 25, 2019 in various Chicago parks; and a pay-what-you-can TWELFTH NIGHT, this year directed by Jeremy Aluma, to be performed in the Lincoln Park Conservatory Show Room from December 5 - 22, 2019. Casting for THE TEMPEST will be announced shortly.





