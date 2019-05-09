Midsommer Flight Announces Cast For Free Summer Performances Of THE TEMPEST

Casting announced for Midsommer Flight's 2019 summer production of THE TEMPEST, July 6 - August 25.

Free performances to be staged in four Chicago parks over eight weekends Casting has been announced for THE TEMPEST - Midsommer Flight's eighth summer of free Shakespeare performances as an Arts Partner in Chicago Park District parks. The company's Founding Artistic Director Beth Wolf, who will direct the popular and magical play, made the announcement today.

THE TEMPEST will play from July 6 - August 25 for two weekends apiece in each of four different Chicago parks: Lincoln Park, Gross Park, Touhy Park, and Chicago Women's Park and Gardens. Admission is free, with reservations neither necessary nor taken, but donations are gratefully accepted.



Stephanie Monday, whose recent credits include the title role of J.B. with City Lit and AN IDEAL HUSBAND with Ghostlight Ensemble, will play Prospero - the rightful Duke of Milan with magical powers who with the assistance of the spirit Ariel (Elana Weiner-Kaplow) conjures a storm that shipwrecks and strands her enemies on the island she inhabits. Weiner-Kaplow most recently appeared in THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM'S MAGICAL, MIRACLE, SURE-CURE FOR ALL FEMALE WEAKNESSES at The Annoyance Theatre. Company member Dylan S. Roberts, who directed TWELFTH NIGHT for Midsommer Flight in 2017 and LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST for Invictus Theatre in 2018, will play Antonio, the brother who usurped Prospero's throne with the help of Alonso, the King of Naples (to be played by Julie Proudfoot, who most recently appeared in A SHAYNA MAIDEL with TimeLine Theatre). Company member Richard Eisloeffel, who has earned plaudits for his work in TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA with Midsommer Flight and LONDON ASSURANCE with City Lit, will be Caliban - the frightful monster with powers of his own who plots against Prospero.



Also in the cast are Ian Voltaire Deanes (Stephano), Alley Ellis (Juno/Spirit), Susan Fay (Gonzalo), Jason Jackson (Shipmaster/Spirit), Koshie Mills (Ceres/Spirit), Jennifer Mohr (Miranda), Kat Moraros (Trinculo), Scott Myers (Sebastian), Austin James Roach (Boatswain/Spirit), Anthony Santiago (Ferdinand), and Bailey Savage (Iris/Spirit). Sarah Franzel, Jessica Goforth, and Josh Pennington will be understudies.



Midsommer Flight, now in its eighth season, has become one Chicago's best-loved and most highly regarded producers of free summer Shakespeare. PERFORMINK said of Midsommer Flight's 2018 TWO GENTLEMENT OF VERONA that it was "packed with all the classic Shakespearean action and bits we love." Debra Davy of SPLASH said of it, "A better bargain in live theater in natural surroundings cannot be found this summer." Lawrence Bommer, writing for STAGE AND CINEMA, said "Beth Wolf's deft staging can hold its own against the summertime distractions of a big-city playground. With youthful ardor it delivers Shakespeare's tomfoolery with enough drive and determination to compete with your garden-variety urban recreation."



Midsommer Flight will conclude the 2019 season with its fifth annual production of Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT during the holiday season in the beautiful Show House room of the Lincoln Park Conservatory - for three weekends, from December 5 - 22, 2019 and will be directed by Jeremy Aluma. The cast and crew of TWELFTH NIGHT will be announced later. Tickets for TWELFTH NIGHT are Pay-What-You-Can and reservations are recommended due to limited seating - reservations will be available through the Midsommer Flight website beginning in October.



Midsommer Flight's annual production of TWELFTH NIGHT, performed during the holiday season in the Lincoln Park Conservatory, has become one of the hottest tickets in town. Performink said of it, "Midsommer Flight's annual performance of TWELFTH NIGHT is a prime example of what makes Chicago theater so special."



THE TEMPEST and TWELFTH NIGHT are both part of the Chicago Parks District's "Night Out in the Parks" initiative that provides world-class performances in Chicago's neighborhood parks throughout the year.





