Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April

The performance is on Sunday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m.
The Den Theatre has announced Michael Henry and Tim Murray, for a one-night-only performance on Sunday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two / HBO Max) and Michael Henry (60 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Chicago for one night only! Having slayed it in front of sold-out audiences in New York, Austin, Louisville, Columbus, DC, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and L.A. Catch them live before their sketch comedy TV show produced by Trixie Mattel debuts next year!
$25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $31 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.
