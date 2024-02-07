Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April

The performance is on Sunday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April

The Den Theatre has announced Michael Henry and Tim Murray, for a one-night-only performance on Sunday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two / HBO Max) and Michael Henry (60 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Chicago for one night only! Having slayed it in front of sold-out audiences in New York, Austin, Louisville, Columbus, DC, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and L.A. Catch them live before their sketch comedy TV show produced by Trixie Mattel debuts next year!

Tickets:

$25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $31 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.



