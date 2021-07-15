Michael Halberstam Resigns From the Writers' Theatre Following Complaints About Workplace Conduct

Michael Halberstam, co-founder of the Writers Theatre in Glencoe, has resigned from his position as artistic director, Daily Herald reports. He has held this position since the theater's creation 30 years ago.

Halberstam's resigning comes after the theatre received complaints about his workplace comments and conduct. Halberstam and Writers said in a statement that they have a "desire to preserve the goodwill of the theater and to continue to ensure a respectful workplace for all."

"I am proud of the strong working relationships I have created with some of the field's finest practitioners," he said. "I am grateful for their many years of unparalleled artistry and the work we have created together. I am fortunate in having served one of the finest audiences a theater could ask for and particularly for having diversified our stages in the past five years."

Bobby Kennedy, Writers' director of new work and dramaturgy, will serve as interim artistic director while the search for a new artistic director continues.

