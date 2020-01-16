Metropolis and Michael Ingersoll Present SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER

Metropolis and Michael Ingersoll present Artists Lounge Live's Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder on February 26, 2020.

Acclaimed singer and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Cafe) celebrates the genius of Stevie Wonder live in concert. Broadway World calls McGaha's God-gifted voice "crystal-clear perfection." A child prodigy like his musical hero, McGaha makes a joyful noise as he sheds a personal light onto the miraculous life of one of America's most gifted singer/songwriters. This abundant collection of hit songs includes "Isn't She Lovely," "My Cherie Amour," "For Once in My Life," "I Wish," "Superstition," "Sir Duke," "I Just Called to Say I Love You," and many more. Presented by Artists Lounge Live.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder will be at Metropolis on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. & 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $50. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder is the third show of the 2019-2020 Artists Lounge Live Series at Metropolis, which brings talented Broadway and Broadway in Chicago stars to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming shows include Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell (April 24, 2020), and Elvis My Way, Starring Brandon Bennett (August 26, 2020).

Supporting sponsor for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder is Bob & Barb White. Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.





