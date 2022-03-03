Metropolis School Of The Performing Arts Presents STUART LITTLE

Area students join Metropolis School of the Performing Arts to perform a family-friendly adaptation of the E.B. White classic Stuart Little, April 14-16, 2022, in the Metropolis Theatre.

This is the endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart Little who is born into an ordinary New York family. All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White original are captured in this adaptation by Joseph Robinette, who also dramatized the highly acclaimed stage version of Charlotte's Web. The many adventures - both big and small - of Stuart Little are brought vividly to life in this story theatre presentation.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Performances of Stuart Little are April 14 & 15 at 6pm, and April 16 at 1pm, 2022. Tickets are $10 Children 12 and Under, $14 Adults and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Stuart Little is Adapted by Joseph Robinette, Directed by Steve Leaver. Designers are David Geinosky (Scenic and Properties Master), Matt Kania (Sound Designer), Rachel S. Parent (Costume Designer), and Michael Wagner (Lighting Designer). Metropolis Education Director is Lauren Boult; Metropolis Education Camp & Production Manager is Nick Brandt.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Stuart Little is part of the School of Performing Arts series at Metropolis. Other upcoming performances include SOPA Cabaret - It's Time to Dance: A Celebration! (March 13, 2022), Spring recitals and showcases.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

