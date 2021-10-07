Metropolis School Of The Performing Arts Presents INTO THE WOODS, JR.

Area students join Metropolis School of the Performing Arts to perform a family-friendly version of the Stephen Sondheim fairytale classic Into the Woods JR., November 11-13, 2021, in the Metropolis Theatre.

Into the Woods JR. centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

COVID Protocols: All patrons ages 12+ will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative COVID test. All patrons must be masked while in the theatre. For more information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Performances of Into the Woods JR. are November 11-13, 2021; Tickets are $10 Students, $14 Adults and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.5982 x239, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Into the Woods JR. has a Book by James Lapine, with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Abbie O'Donnell, Music Directed by Morgan Braithwaite, and Choreographed by Melanie Greyson. Designers are David Geinosky (Scenic and Properties Master), Matt Kania (Sound Designer), Rachel S. Parent (Costume Designer), and Michael Wagner (Lighting Designer). Metropolis Education Director is Lauren Boult; Metropolis Education Production & Camp Coordinator is Nick Brandt.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.