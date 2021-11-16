Metropolis School Of The Performing Arts Presents HOLIDAY CABARET

Students and faculty of Metropolis School of the Performing Arts entertain audiences with HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Seasonal Favorites at Metropolis December 12, 2021.

Students grades 4-8 perform in HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Seasonal Favorites, an original cabaret written by Metropolis Voice Faculty Tiffany Gates and Nathan W. Brown . Students will be featured in solos and ensembles along with faculty as they sing and dance on the Metropolis stage to music celebrating the holiday season. This cabaret includes seasonal favorites, including songs like "Happy Holidays", "Let it Snow", "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch", "Underneath the Tree", "White Christmas", and more. A great learning experience for students to perform with professionals in the performing arts!

COVID Protocols: All patrons ages 12+ will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative COVID test. All patrons must be masked while in the theatre. For more information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Seasonal Favorites will perform Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 7 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students (under 18). Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Seasonal Favorites is a part of the School of the Performing Arts Series at Metropolis, a series that showcases students' work with performances on the Metropolis stage. More School of the Performing Arts performances this season include Winter workshops, recitals, a Spring production, and SOPA Cabaret.

Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and to get a list of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.