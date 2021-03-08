Metropolis Presents Virtual Night Of Comedy With Mike Toomey And Friends

WGN's Mike Toomey brings his unique brand of humor to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre audiences, joined by Hari Rao and Tim Benker, in A Night of Comedy with Mike Toomey and Friends April 10-April 24, 2021.

Mike Toomey: A regular performer on WGN Morning News, Mike has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McIntyre. He has performed on numerous television programs including; HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen Colorado; MTV's Half Hour Comedy Hour; and A&E's Comedy on the Road. With his sharp delivery, quick wit, and unique style, Mike Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982. Mike is also the creator and star of the hilarious one-person show "TV and Me," which enjoyed a highly successful run at Chicago's Apollo Theater.

The Chicago Tribune calls Mike, "One of the funniest and most talented performers to ever work in Chicago." Doing Comedy that won't make your grandmother blush, his dead-on impersonations and PG-rated style are for anyone and everyone who could use a really good, hearty, pure, deep-rooted laugh. For an evening of uncontrollable laughs, Mike Toomey is a sure choice!

Hari Rao's comedy draws upon 43 years of life experience to highlight the peculiarities of everyday living that we simply accept as given, as well as dissecting his own personal experiences that can best be described as "are you being serious?". His adventure in standup began in 2017 while his experience in entertainment spans two decades as a recording artist, a reoccurring theme in his comedy (his band's song "Rewind" can be heard as the theme song to ABC's The Goldbergs). Hari can be seen performing regularly in the Chicago area, including Zanies Comedy Club and Laugh Factory.

A Chicago comedy veteran, Tim Benker has performed stand-up from New York to Las Vegas, and has co-hosted morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston along the way. Tim currently performs the multi-media comedy show "The Idiots Guide to fixing Stooopid", and occasionally appears on the musical comedy stage as his alter-ego, "The Very Famous Lance Vegas".

A scheduled streaming performance of A Night of Comedy with Mike Toomey and Friends will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com.

On-demand streaming performances will be available April 11-April 24, 2021. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com.