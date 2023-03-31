Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May

Performances run May 4 – June 10, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents the acutely renowned musical inspired by a novel of the same name, Ragtime.

A compelling portrait of life in early 20th century America, Ragtime, celebrates 13 Tony Award nominations and 4 wins, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. This thrilling show is a challenging portrayal of the American Dream set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, portrayed with the pageantry and glamor of robust present-day Broadway productions. Three ultimately different but distinctly American tales are woven together within the show - that of an upper-class white mother, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring Black musician - united by their courage and a heartening belief in the promise of the future. Ragtime is an inspiring story that confronts the contradictions existing in history of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it truly means to live the American Dream.

Preview performances of Ragtime are from May 4, 2023 to May 6, 2023; Regular run performances are from May 6, 2023 to June 10, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase at MetropolisArts.com or through the Box Office at (847) 5757-2121. All tickets are priced between $20 and $45.

Ragtime was created based on the Novel Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow and adapted by a team of talented individuals including: Book by Terrence Mcnally, with Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Music by Stephen Flaherty. Directed by Jerrell L. Henderson, Music Directed by Aaron Zmmerman, Choreographed by Jacinda Ratcliffe. Designers are Eric Luchen (Scenic Designer), Adam Jezl-Sikorski (Lighting Designer), Abbey Nettleton (Sound Designer), Jazmin Medina (Costume/Wig Designer), Theresa Neumayer (Properties Designer). Stage Managed by Emma Ferguson, Assistant Stage Managed by Alexandra Raffini. Metropolis Interim Artistic Director is Robbie Simpson. Production Manager is Alexis Nau.

A performance of Ragtime alongside American Sign Language interpreters will be performed on May 11, 2023. Please contact the Box Office to ensure you are assigned seats where you can see the interpreters. Interpreting services provided by 5 Star Interpreting.

The 2022-2023 Mainstage Season at Metropolis includes: Ragtime (May 4 - June 10, 2023), and Xanadu (July 13 - August 19, 2023).

Metropolis thanks the following benefactors: Season Costume Storage Sponsor: Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC; Season Paint Sponsor: Marc Poulos Painting & Decorating; Costume Sponsor: Tom and MaryAnn Deming; Props Sponsor: Lynn and Doug Steffen; Supporting Sponsor: DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago - Arlington Heights; FastSigns Elk Grove Village. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.





