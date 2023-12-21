Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces THE MUSIC MAN In Concert With The School Of The Performing Arts

Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago Photo 1 Reviews: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September Photo 2 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024
Lookingglass Comes to PBS in a Rare Broadcast of Regional Theater Photo 3 Lookingglass Comes to PBS in a Rare Broadcast of Regional Theater
Cast and Creative Team Set for for the 'Built in Chicago' Premiere of JERSEY BOYS at Mercu Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Set for for the 'Built in Chicago' Premiere of JERSEY BOYS at Mercury Theater

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces THE MUSIC MAN In Concert With The School Of The Performing Arts

Metropolis Performing Arts Center has announced the upcoming production of The Music Man in Concert in collaboration with the School of the Performing Arts. Presented as a concert with a 25-piece orchestra, Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957.

 

The Music Man runs in the Metropolis Theater from February 2, 2024, through February 11, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase now at Click Here or through the Box Office at 847.577.2121. 

“The Music Man has one of the most engaging and spirited scores in the Golden Age canon. It is instantly relatable, and still charms audiences today as much as it did when it debuted,” says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan.

Metropolis will present the acclaimed musical as a concert reading, backed by the JAM Orchestra. Featuring all of the musical's quintessential songs like “76 Trombones”,” Ya Got Trouble”, “Shipoopi”, and “Goodnight, My Someone”, the production will also include much of the original dialogue. "The story we all love will be fully told," says Ragan, "and without the usual costumes, props, or scenery, we can hone in on this robust and gorgeous music with a large ensemble of musicians and performers we'd never be able to stage in a typical production. That is really the benefit of presenting the show as a concert reading. The size and scale of the music will be a true delight.”

The Music Man in Concert will star Barry Irving as fast-talking salesman Harold Hill, and Brennan Martinez as the eponymous Marian the librarian. The concert will be produced in collaboration with Metropolis School of the Performing Arts. Brendan Ragan states, “Our School of the Performing Arts excels at not just providing access to artistic opportunities, but preparing young performers for a potential career in the performing arts. Intermingling with professional artists on stage will be a wonderfully rewarding opportunity for these talented young performers, and many will have trained for this opportunity in this very building.”

The Music Man in Concert


February 2–11, 2024
Ideal for Ages 6+ | Children under the age of 3 will not be permitted.
Duration: 2 hrs and 25 mins with a 15–minute intermission

Book, Music, and Lyrics by MEREDITH WILLSON
Directed by AARON REESE BOSEMAN
Music Directed by AARON KAPLAN
Staged Managed by BRIDGET KEARBEY
Co-produced with the SCHOOL OF THE PERFORMING ARTS

Assistant music direction by Kevin Zhou, lighting design by Evan Kicman, sound design by Commedore Clark, casting direction by Robin Hughes, production management by Alexis Nau, and technical direction by Victor Gutierrez.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he does not know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip towns with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by the curtain's fall.

“The concert reading format will allow us to bring the music to life in a larger, more appealing way than a traditional production,” Ragan says. “Our ensemble will feature 16 adult performers, 25 youth performers, and 25 orchestra members. Having as many as 65 artists on stage will provide for a thrilling and unusual musical experience.”

For more information, visit Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Kick Off New Year With The Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH At Raue Center For T Photo
Kick Off New Year With The Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH At Raue Center For The Arts

Kick off 2024 with a musical blast from the past! Raue Center For The Arts is proud to welcome the award-winning Beatles tribute band, American English, back to the stage for another look into The Beatles' vast history book at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2023.

2
Free Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Announced At Nichols Concert Hall This January Photo
Free Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Announced At Nichols Concert Hall This January

Celebrate MLK with a free event featuring music and more. Join Music Institute Students and Community Partners on 1/14 for a day of celebration.

3
Mildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers to Star in TimeLines Chicago Premie Photo
Mildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers to Star in TimeLine's Chicago Premiere of NOTES FROM THE FIELD

Mildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers will give voice to 18 real-life people caught in America’s school-to-prison pipeline in TimeLine Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Notes from the Field by Anna Deavere Smith.

4
Lisa Rock Brings A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS To Raue Center Photo
Lisa Rock Brings A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS To Raue Center

Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band are keeping The Carpenters' holiday traditions alive with spot-on renditions of their unforgettable Christmas tunes with A Carpenters Christmas at Raue Center, December 22, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Mildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers to Star in TimeLine's Chicago Premiere of NOTES FROM THE FIELDMildred Marie Langford, Adhana Reid and Shariba Rivers to Star in TimeLine's Chicago Premiere of NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Lisa Rock Brings A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS To Raue CenterLisa Rock Brings A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS To Raue Center
Expansive Theaster Gates Exhibition To Open This May In Chicago At Stony Island Arts BankExpansive Theaster Gates Exhibition To Open This May In Chicago At Stony Island Arts Bank
John Hill, Alex Moffat, Banana's Podcast & Ed Bassmaster to Appear At The Den TheatreJohn Hill, Alex Moffat, Banana's Podcast & Ed Bassmaster to Appear At The Den Theatre

Videos

Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre Video
Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Muntu + Deeply Rooted in Chicago Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Chicago The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Peoria Civic Center (6/04-6/05)
Death Becomes Her in Chicago Death Becomes Her
The Cadillac Palace Theatre (4/30-6/02)
The Gift of the Magi in Chicago The Gift of the Magi
Oil Lamp Theater (11/16-12/30)
Trailblazing Women of Country in Chicago Trailblazing Women of Country
ECC Arts Center (4/05-4/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Chicago Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
BIG LOVE in Chicago BIG LOVE
Chicago Dramatists (2/16-3/17)
Stomp in Chicago Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish: The Musical in Chicago Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish: The Musical
Citadel Theatre (12/20-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You