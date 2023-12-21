Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces THE MUSIC MAN In Concert With The School Of The Performing Arts

Metropolis Performing Arts Center has announced the upcoming production of The Music Man in Concert in collaboration with the School of the Performing Arts. Presented as a concert with a 25-piece orchestra, Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957.

The Music Man runs in the Metropolis Theater from February 2, 2024, through February 11, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase now at Click Here or through the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

“The Music Man has one of the most engaging and spirited scores in the Golden Age canon. It is instantly relatable, and still charms audiences today as much as it did when it debuted,” says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan.

Metropolis will present the acclaimed musical as a concert reading, backed by the JAM Orchestra. Featuring all of the musical's quintessential songs like “76 Trombones”,” Ya Got Trouble”, “Shipoopi”, and “Goodnight, My Someone”, the production will also include much of the original dialogue. "The story we all love will be fully told," says Ragan, "and without the usual costumes, props, or scenery, we can hone in on this robust and gorgeous music with a large ensemble of musicians and performers we'd never be able to stage in a typical production. That is really the benefit of presenting the show as a concert reading. The size and scale of the music will be a true delight.”

The Music Man in Concert will star Barry Irving as fast-talking salesman Harold Hill, and Brennan Martinez as the eponymous Marian the librarian. The concert will be produced in collaboration with Metropolis School of the Performing Arts. Brendan Ragan states, “Our School of the Performing Arts excels at not just providing access to artistic opportunities, but preparing young performers for a potential career in the performing arts. Intermingling with professional artists on stage will be a wonderfully rewarding opportunity for these talented young performers, and many will have trained for this opportunity in this very building.”

The Music Man in Concert



February 2–11, 2024

Ideal for Ages 6+ | Children under the age of 3 will not be permitted.

Duration: 2 hrs and 25 mins with a 15–minute intermission

Book, Music, and Lyrics by MEREDITH WILLSON

Directed by AARON REESE BOSEMAN

Music Directed by AARON KAPLAN

Staged Managed by BRIDGET KEARBEY

Co-produced with the SCHOOL OF THE PERFORMING ARTS

Assistant music direction by Kevin Zhou, lighting design by Evan Kicman, sound design by Commedore Clark, casting direction by Robin Hughes, production management by Alexis Nau, and technical direction by Victor Gutierrez.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he does not know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip towns with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by the curtain's fall.

“The concert reading format will allow us to bring the music to life in a larger, more appealing way than a traditional production,” Ragan says. “Our ensemble will feature 16 adult performers, 25 youth performers, and 25 orchestra members. Having as many as 65 artists on stage will provide for a thrilling and unusual musical experience.”

For more information, visit Click Here.