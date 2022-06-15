Metropolis Executive Director and New Artistic Director Will Appear on IT'S SHOWTIME With Rikki Lee

On Friday, June 17, radio's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee will feature an interview with Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's new artistic director Robert Gretta, along with executive director Brookes Ebetsch who joined the company in February 2020.

The program airs at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU out of the Chicagoland community of Huntley, and can be streamed from anywhere as a podcast by going to the It's Showtime with Rikki Lee page on the www.HuntleyRadio.com website.

Gretta landed the artistic director position after a nationwide search by Metropolis. In the interview, host Rikki Lee Travolta delves into Gretta's background as an academic, theatrical director, and performer, as well as his guiding artistic vision for Metropolis.

Ebetsch and Gretta also will announce and discuss the 2022-2023 season - citing not only what titles have been selected for the new season, but also why each choice is destined to be rewarding to existing Metropolis audiences while drawing in new ticket buyers.

Gretta is slated to direct the first show of the season, Cabaret, putting the talents that impressed the Metropolis hiring committee on full display.

Ebetsch and Gretta will also discuss the remaining events of the current Metropolis season including the fun-filled musical Sister Act playing July 14 through August 27. Sister Act is based on the 1992 hit film of the same name that starred Whoopie Goldberg.

Also coming up on June 22 is Acting the Song - a very special masterclass with Broadway star Liz Callaway. Callaway is an Emmy winner and Tony nominee who starred on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Cats, and Baby. She was also the singing voice of Anya in the Oscar-nominated animated film Anastasia. To register visit: https://www.metropolisarts.com/workshops/

Gretta and Ebetsch are both committed to making Metropolis an inclusive theater company for people of all backgrounds, experiences, and voices. Metropolis is committed to supporting inclusion, diversity, equity, and access.

For more information on Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and its upcoming productions, concerts, and classes visit www.MetropolisArts.com. For tickets contact the box office at (847) 577-2121. Regarding classes reach the Metropolis School of the Performing Arts at (847) 577-5982 x 221.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights, IL at 111 West Campbell Street. The theatre is easily accessible by car or public transportation.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a popular weekly interview radio program focusing on the entertainment industry including theatre, film, television, and music. Recent guests have included Tony-nominee Adam Pascal of RENT fame, Tony-nominee Robert Cuccioli who breathed life into the dual title roles in Jekyll & Hyde, film and television star Jesse Borrego from Fame and Blood In Blood Out, and Oscar and Grammy-winner Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers.