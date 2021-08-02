Metropolis Announces Stroll & Shop Soiree Fundraiser

Metropolis' annual fundraising event returns as Stroll & Shop Soiree, featuring shopping, sampling stops and live entertainment on a route through downtown Arlington Heights, followed by live music from Midwest Dueling Pianos on the Metropolis Stage September 22, 2021.

This year's Soiree will feature shopping, sampling stops and live entertainment on a route through downtown Arlington Heights and will culminate with live music from Midwest Dueling Pianos on the Metropolis Stage. This lively, fundraising event is sure to be a great time. Attendees will Stroll and Shop with friends at many downtown businesses, while enjoying treats, wine/beer samples and a savory appetizer box. Live performers from Metropolis School of the Performing Arts will be highlighted along the route. Don't miss the ever popular RAFFLE, which will be displayed in the Metropolis Lobby. This year, we are excited to invite you back into the theatre with a performance by Midwest Dueling Pianos. This interactive musical comedy experience will have you singing, shouting, dancing and laughing as they perform some of music's greatest hits from multiple genres and take requests!

The more you shop, the more funds will be raised to help support Metropolis! So, Shop 'til You Drop while supporting both Metropolis and local small businesses.

This fundraising event is rain or shine! No refunds.

Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree is Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4:30-9:00 P.M. Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets are available online at www.MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847-577-2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Mondays-Wednesdays 12-4pm, Thursdays-Fridays 5-7:30pm, Saturdays 1-7:30pm, and Sundays 1-3pm.

A true highlight of the Stroll & Shop Soiree is the amazing raffle with more than 15 baskets, featuring items and certificates from participating retailers, local restaurants and entertainment venues. Advanced purchasers receive 5 free raffle tickets with their order (25 total). On event day, raffle tickets (20 tickets) will be available for purchase at Check-In. Winners will be announced at the theatre at the end of the concert. Must be present to win.



This fundraising event is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J Bertucci, CFP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor; Wells Fargo Advisors; Diamond Sponsor: CStarr Team @properties; Shopping Bag Sponsor: Dori Bonder; Emerald Sponsor: David Jaffe @properties; Ruby Sponsors: Law Offices of John J Corbett; Navigant Law Group, LLC; Seifert & King Team of Century 21 Langos & Christian; Coldwell Banker Realty - Kobra Hall; Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban; Klein, Daday, Aretos & O'Donoghue LLC; Forbici Salon & Spa; Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.; Sapphire Sponsors: Perns Back & Neck Clinic, P.C.; Boxed Parties; Board to Door; Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm Insurance Agent; In-Kind Sponsors: Fast Signs; Suburban Accents, Inc.; Visual Edge; For Papa's Sake Home Care; Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Featured Retailers for Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Ala Mode Collections; Brackett & Company Home Accents; Charisma; The Eiffel Flower; Le Obsession Boutique; Robyn's Nest Boutique; Thrill Vintage; Upstairs Boutique & Gift.

Drink/Treat Stops for Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Vintages Wine Shop; Bottle & Bottega; Kilwin's; Beer on the Wall; Coco & Blu Café; Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

Committee Members for the Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Denise Beihoffer, Dori Bonder, Jessica Braun, John Corbett, Erika Cutlip, Yeulanda Degala, Stacey Ennes, Kobra Hall, Susan Holmbraker, Lisa Jordan, Randal Klaproth, Nikki Mather, Janet Meinheit, Jen Nebel, Neil Scheufler, Joan Sellergren, Pam Sloss, Colleen Ungurean, and Karen Williams.