Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Outrageous Musical Comedy SPAMALOT

Walter Stearns, Executive Director of Mercury Theater Chicago, announced today that a production of the Tony-Award Winning Best Musical, SPAMALOT. will run on the Mercury Theater stage from August 30 through November 3, 2019.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, featuring ridiculous men in tight pants - not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. SPAMALOT will feature the creative talents of Walter Stearns (Director), Eugene Dizon (Musical Director) and Shanna VanDerwerker (Choreographer).



SPAMALOT is an irreverent musical of the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail. Spurred on by a plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine, Arthur recruits knights to accompany him on his quest in pursuit of the salvation of Camelot, and their own destinies. Along the way they encounter crazy shenanigans including the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, flatulent Frenchmen with flying cows and blood thirsty, killer rabbits.



Created by Eric Idle, John Du Prez and Neil Innes, the Broadway production of SPAMALOT won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The show was originally developed and received its world-premiere in Chicago. Mercury Theater Chicago's production marks it's triumphant return to the city where improvisational comedy began.



In addition to Stearns, Dizon and VanDerwerker, the creative team and crew will include Angela Weber Miller, U.S.A. (Scenic Designer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer) and Kristi J. Martens, AEA (Production Stage Manager). Mercury Theater Chicago's production will feature the original Drama Desk Award-winning costume design by Tim Hatley. Complete cast and creative team announcements will be released at a later date.



SPAMALOT runs from August 30 through November 3. The performance schedule for SPAMALOT is Wednesdays at 8 pm, Thursdays at 8 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Individual tickets range from $40-$70, and are available online at MercuryTheaterChicago.com, the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater Box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.





