Mercury Theater Chicago Announces New Leads Of SPAMALOT

Walter Stearns, Executive Director of Mercury Theater Chicago, announced today two new cast members to lead the production of Monty Python's SPAMALOT beginning November 14, with Jeff Diebold as King Arthur, and Keely Vasquez as the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT opened on September 8 to rave reviews, with the original cast members, Jonah D. Winston and Meghan Murphy originally at the helm in the roles of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake. Murphy and Winston will play their final week of SPAMALOT through November 10.

"SPAMALOT makes its triumphant return to Chicago, coconuts and all," said Amanda Finn of NewCity. "Just ask Camelot's resident diva Meghan Murphy, who plays the Lady of the Lake. Every song she's featured in will become your new favorite. Her range is impeccable and her comedic chops made me want to stand up and shout."

Catey Sullivan of the Chicago Sun Times awarded the production three stars, and noted of Jonah D. Winston "He is part Falstaff-part Henry V, and in full possession of a baritone-to-tenor-range that demands respect."

SPAMALOT is directed by L. Walter Stearns, with music direction by Eugene Dizon and choreography by Shanna VanDerwerker, and is running through the holidays with an extended closing date of December 29. "SPAMALOT is a visual feast fit for a king," said Ed Tracy of PicksInSix, "riotously entertaining." In addition to Stearns, Dizon and VanDerwerker, the creative team includes Angela Miller (Set Designer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer) and the Original Broadway Costume Design by Tim Hatley. Kristi J. Martens is the Production Stage Manager assisted by Casie Morell.

SPAMALOT is an irreverent musical of the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail. Spurred on by a plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine, Arthur recruits knights to accompany him on his quest in pursuit of the salvation of Camelot, and their own destinies. Along the way they encounter crazy shenanigans including the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, flatulent Frenchmen with flying cows and blood thirsty, killer rabbits.

Created by Eric Idle, John Du Prez and Neil Innes, the Broadway production of SPAMALOT won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The show was originally developed and received its world-premiere in Chicago. Mercury Theater Chicago's production marks it's triumphant return to the city where improvisational comedy began.

SPAMALOT will run through Sunday, December 29. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Individual tickets range from $40-$80 and are available online at MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.

Jeff Diebold* (King Arthur) is so very happy to be back with the Mercury family after his turn as Lurch in their Jeff Award-winning production of The Addams Family. Recent Chicago credits: The King's Speech (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), An American Dream (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Nell Gwynn (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). National Tour: Mamma Mia (North American Tour). He has been seen on stages all over Chicagoland including Paramount Theatre, Drury Lane Theater, Court Theatre, Theatre at the Center, and Noble Fool Theater. TV Credits: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med. He received his M.F.A. in Acting from Roosevelt

University's Chicago College of Performing Arts and is represented by Paonessa Talent. Proud member of Actors' Equity.

Keely Vasquez* (Lady of the Lake) is a Chicago-based actor, singer, and voice-over artist. Most recently she was seen in Next to Normal at Writers Theatre and in Porchlight Music Theatre's productions of Merrily We All Roll Along and In the Heights. Other Chicago theatrical credits include shows at Drury Lane Oakbrook, Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago and the Broadway Playhouse. For nearly a decade, she toured the US and Europe singing with Barry Manilow and was featured on more than twenty television shows as well as seven DVD specials. She is represented by Stewart Talent.

The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is located in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 290 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80). Guests are taken care of from the moment they arrive with valet service and luxe farm-to-table dining at

its adjoining restaurant, Grassroots.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You