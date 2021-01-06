Mentalhaus Presents Inaugural Season with Three New Devised Plays

Mentalhaus has announced that its 1st season of original performances devised by its ensemble members takes place virtually, January 4 - June 30. Performances will be livestreamed throughout the following months with varying scheduled performance start times, depending on show day. Immediately following the performances will be an audience talk back and Q+A with members of that night's production. Mentalhaus is a brand new Devised Theatre Company and introduces Chicago, the United States, and international audiences to some of the most exciting new devised theatre around. Performance prices are listed on the Mentalhaus website. To purchase tickets, register, and, get additional information and/or updates about the 2020 Mentalhaus season, please visit www.mentalhaus.org.

Co-Founder and Artistic Director Katherine Tanner Silverman said, "Starting a theatre company during a pandemic, especially one that focuses so much on physical embodiment, has had its challenges, but we are absolutely thrilled to be presenting this season to as many as we can in this virtual atmosphere. All of us with Mentalhaus are committed to our virtual productions this season and look forward to continuing to offer virtual showings of our performances even when in-person performances are able to be had again. We're thrilled to have all of you experience this exciting time with us."

The schedule for the inaugural season of Mentalhaus is listed below and on its website. Each performance will begin at its set time and is immediately followed by a talk back and Q+A session with ensemble members of that night's presentation.

*NOTE: Schedule is subject to change, online schedule will be updated first.

Lady M

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, January 4, 5, 6 at 7 p.m. CST and

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, January 11, 12, 13 at 3 p.m. CST

Devised by Katherine Tanner Silverman

Based on Characters and Text by William Shakespeare's Macbeth

I Consent

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, April 1, 2, 3, 4

Show Times TBD

Devised by Katherine Tanner Silverman and Sheryl Williams

Of Water and Wings

June 2020 - Specific Dates and Times TBD

Devised by Zoe Kriegler-Wenk

*All performances, participants and locations are subject to change.