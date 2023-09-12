Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Center

Enjoy an evening filled with some of the most beloved songs of the last five decades with What The World Needs Now, a powerful tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David on October 22, 2023 at 3 pm. This tribute will inspire you to sing along and remember—what the world needs now is LOVE!

Lyricist Hal David and composer Burt Bacharach began their collaboration together in 1957. Only a year later, their song "The Story of My Life" hit the U.S. country music charts. Soon afterward, Perry Como recorded their song "Magic Moments," which also climbed the charts.

During the '60s and '70s, Bacharach and David also wrote for some of the biggest names in the recording industry, including Dionne Warwick, Tom Jones, Gene Pitney, Bobby Vinton and Lou Johnson, who released the first version of their hit "(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me." Their song "Walk on By" became one of Warwick's classic numbers, along with "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?" and "Wishin' and Hopin'," which was also recorded by Dusty Springfield.

Celebrated singer Megon McDonough and pianist Fred Simon bring this magical evening of music to life. Megon recorded her first album at 14 and now has 20 + solo albums to her credit. Fred Simon has been making music for more than forty years, composing for records, live performance, film, dance, and television, with instrumentation ranging from solo piano to symphonic orchestra.

Tickets start at $30* ($21 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.